TRAVERSE CITY — A cyclist, injured when he ran into the side of a car at the intersection of Cass and 12th streets Monday, remained in serious condition at Munson Medical Center Tuesday, Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis said.
The 73-year-old Traverse City cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, hit the driver’s side rear quarter panel of the car as it was northbound on Cass Street around 1:45 p.m. Monday, police said.
“He ran into the vehicle,” Gillis said. “We know that from witnesses in other vehicles who stopped and gave us statements.”
The driver, 79, and his passenger, 80, both of Traverse City, were not injured.
Gillis said they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.
