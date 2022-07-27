TRAVERSE CITY — An elderly couple living in Peninsula Township were scammed out of approximately $350,000, police said.
It is the largest cybercrime a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s lieutenant said he has handled.
The wife, 87, and her husband, 76, called what they thought was tech support from Apple after a red banner flashed across their computer screen with an alert, sheriff’s deputies reported.
The couple told police they could not remember what the specific alert said or looked like in detail, but they believed it was serious. The number they called connected to a person who falsely claimed to be a well-known computer security expert, Lt. Brandon Brinks said.
Then, over a couple of weeks earlier this month, the couple obeyed instructions, and proceeded to withdraw cash from multiple local area banks before sending it to the scammer via CoinFlip, which is related to Bitcoin, Brinks said.
“We’re not entirely sure how she made that transfer of that physical cash to the website,” the lieutenant said.
The sheriff’s office reported the case to the local Federal Bureau of Investigations office, and the couple has filed an additional report with the FBI, according to Brinks.
They see fraud cases like this every day, but this one is the largest internet scam his department has handled thus far, he said.
No one is immune from these scams, Brinks added, mentioning some email attempts to scam the sheriff’s office.
As scammers become more sophisticated in the use of technology, they use fake emails, phone numbers and apps that make them look legitimate, he said. Once the money is gone, it is difficult to recover because of the lack of a paper trail, Brinks said.
His best advice is to be wary and to assume emails or phone calls are fraudulent even if they appear to be legitimate. If they come from unknown sources, alert recipients to some alleged problems and offer instructions that require recipients to respond in some way, they are likely scams.
“Go online and actually Google the actual number; Google the actual business number and call a manager. Call an employee at that actual physical business and find out if they are looking for you,” Brinks said.
No legitimate business is going to accept gift cards, Western Union or Bitcoin in exchange for their services, he added.
Brinks also encouraged the public to report any fraud cases of a sizable amount to the sheriff’s office, to help them educate the public about online fraud. In most cases, he said, people need a police report to send to their bank to verify the fraud.
“When you see people taken advantage of, it’s difficult to watch,” Brinks said. “From our perspective, when it happens to an elderly couple, you want to try to help them, and stop it before it happens.”
