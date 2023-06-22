BELLAIRE — Allegations of multiple sexual assaults of a child resulted in an arrest and arraignment for a Mancelona man.
Suspect Christopher Allan Grandstaff was charged on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13) on Wednesday in the 86th District Court, according to a Michigan State Police statement.
The investigation started in February 2023 when a parent and child went to the MSP Gaylord Post and alleged the assaults took place between June 2017 and October 2022. State troopers conducted interviews and searches, and Grandstaff, 37, was arrested on June 21 and taken to Antrim County Jail, the statement read.
After his arraignment on Wednesday, Grandstaff was given a $50,000 PR bond. His next scheduled court appearance is July 12 at 11 a.m.
