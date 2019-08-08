FRANKFORT — Voters in Crystal Lake Township opted to opt out of allowing recreational marijuana-based businesses in the Benzie County township.
Pro-ban voters numbered 145 in Tuesday’s election, with 107 people voting against the ban.
There are about 1,000 registered voters in the township.
The proposal was placed on the ballot after about 30 registered voters signed a petition. By law, more than 5 percent of the number of township qualified electors who voted in the last gubernatorial election had to sign the petition to get the issue on Tuesday’s ballot.
“A majority of the board was uncomfortable making this decision for the constituents,” said Amy Ferris, township supervisor.
“So now we definitively know what our residents want.”
The opt-out ordinance bans all recreational marijuana establishments in the township as defined by the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, which regulates, licenses and taxes the businesses.
The ordinance also establishes penalties for any violations.
A marijuana establishment is defined by state law as a grower, processor, retailer or any other marijuana-related business.
The state will begin accepting applications for recreational marijuana-related establishments on Nov. 1. If a municipality does not want those types of businesses in their jurisdiction, they must have an opt-out ordinance in place.
