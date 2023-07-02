FRANKFORT — Jake Riley, an analyst with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said he sometimes does site visits for small lakeside developments, but local officials are responsible for this task.
“We tend to rely on our local officials,” Riley said, referring to required soil erosion permits issued to contractors for 1- to 5-acre developments. “That’s because there are just so many of these kinds of sites out there now.”
In Michigan, counties — not the state — issue these permits, required by Part 91 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, when an acre or more of earth will be disturbed or the work is within 500 feet of a lake, wetland or stream.
The act, passed in 1994, is hundreds of pages long. Part 91 is 12 pages and provides for the control of soil erosion when land is disturbed by agriculture, residential or commercial development or other earth changes, to protect the state’s water resources from sediment.
The county’s role, said Jim Zimmerman, Benzie County’s building inspector, is to administer a project’s adherence to Part 91.
EGLE’s role, Riley said, is to audit county soil erosion departments about every five years.
These duties, plus township-level zoning responsibilities, have come under public scrutiny after local residents expressed alarm about Sunkissed Hills, a new development of eight large homes under construction on the south shore of Crystal Lake in Benzonia Township.
“We’re not anti-development,” said Tom Kucera, of the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association. “Responsible development that follows the ordinances, we’re not opposed to that.
“But, as to this situation, we and others have some very real concerns.”
Responses to residents
Municipal meeting minutes, interviews and site records document those concerns, including:
• tree and vegetation removal on a steep slope that some have called excessive;
• initial wastewater plans that health department records show were changed more than once and that still may be problematic;
• a private road to the development with a controversial permitting history;
• runoff from the slope that washed onto wetlands after heavy rains;
• and marketing renderings that showed shoreline vegetation eliminated, which state and local regulations do not allow.
“That sums up most of it,” Zimmerman said of the ongoing complaints he’s heard from local residents. “Plus, they did have a violation during heavy rains; they had five days to clean up the mess, which they did.”
Sunkissed Hills is a project by Terra Innovations, a Maryland-based property firm with projects in Florida, Maryland, Montana and Michigan, founded by its president, Billy Becker, according to a company website.
For the local project, Terra hired Jon Gallagher as project manager and Chris Mason, of Lakeshore Custom Homes, to build eight five-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-story homes on narrow 50-foot waterfront lots.
The building site is situated between Mollineaux Road, a public state-owned boat launch, and a portion of the Betsie Valley Trail.
Benzonia Township Supervisor Jason Barnard, who also serves as zoning administrator for Benzonia and Platte townships, said Sunkissed on Aug. 3, 2021, applied for eight permits for eight dwellings on eight separate parcels.
Barnard said he issued the permits Sept. 13, 2021.
“The only thing unusual was that the parcels were legally non-conforming due to their size, but were established over 40 years ago and each had individual tax ID numbers,” Barnard said in an email.
Gallagher said, also in an email, he understands the community’s concerns, and that when he’s on the job site and encounters people passing by on the trail, he’s happy to answer questions.
“Most appreciate learning about the project and hearing details of the plan. It helps to dispel myths,” he said, mentioning tree removal was necessary to develop the site and wastewater plans did go through several design changes to conform to ordinances and requirements, but final permits have been approved by the health department.
The road wasn’t built without a permit — that’s a misunderstanding, Gallagher said, noting how the road was categorized changed from access road to private road and Terra promptly responded.
Gallagher’s bio on the Terra website says he can be found searching for survey stakes and “sweet talking zoning boards,” but Barnard apparently sees the road issue a little differently than Gallagher.
“The main issue was that the land-use permits were rescinded because of specific information not disclosed within the original permit applications/site plan,” Barnard said Friday, explaining how the original plan showed access to the homes would run over a 12-foot easement, “which isn’t wide enough for one dwelling – let alone eight.”
“A new site plan was eventually submitted, showing appropriate access over a new private road and the land-use permits were released,” Barnard said.
A special land-use permit from the West Benzie Joint Planning Commission is required for a private road, Barnard said, but this one was already mostly built, so the developer has been allowed to continue to use it while working through the permitting process.
If the township had halted the road’s use, Barnard said, the developer may have gone ahead with their original plan and cleared a legal right-of-way from the building site to the boat launch — an area that has never been improved and runs parallel to, and within feet of, the Betsie Valley Trail.
In November of last year, Barnard’s frustration with the project apparently came to a head, which he expressed to EGLE’s Riley.
“This site has been a complete nightmare from Day One with Mr. Becker seemingly doing whatever he wants and possibly asking for forgiveness later,” Barnard wrote in a Nov. 23, 2022, email to Riley.
“I am trying to bring him into conformance while hoping he follows the appropriate procedures moving forward as the entire access road to the build site has not been approved,” Barnard said.
Becker did not respond to a call seeking comment.
Barnard, who has faced questions from residents about his ability to juggle the supervisor and zoning administrator jobs, acknowledged permitting such a complex project has been a learning experience.
But he maintained that his role as supervisor improves his work on zoning duties and he would not change a single action. “And I fully stand behind that statement,” he said.
“It was always understood, if a situation arose that would be a conflict between offices, that I would recuse myself — and that has not happened once in over six years of fulfilling these dual roles,” Barnard said.
Crystal Lake views, Part 91 violation
The Part 91 violation Zimmerman referenced was issued April 6, and stated erosion control measures at the site were compromised after heavy rains, sending sediment flowing off the work site, onto a wetland, a neighboring property and a road easement.
Gallagher acknowledged this in a storm water inspection log dated the day before the violation, where he states there was a large breach of the silt fence between houses on lots 6 and 7, with smaller breaches between houses on lots 3 and 4 and houses on lots 8 and 9.
Gallagher said Thursday that contractors this past spring took quick and decisive action after the breach, making sediment erosion plans that were in conformance with Benzie County and EGLE requirements and then implementing them. EGLE wetlands experts did not respond to questions regarding whether this breach could have been foreseen, when spring rains showered a steep hillside that was largely bare following the developer’s removal of many trees and other vegetation.
But Sue Brown, president of Crystal Lake & Watershed Association, predicted this problem in a letter she sent to the West Benzie Joint Planning Commission six months before: “Controlling runoff during and after construction is the whole purpose of the SESSC ordinance and required permit,” Brown wrote on Sept. 28, 2022, of Benzie County’s Soil Erosion, Sedimentation and Stormwater Control ordinance.
“The developer virtually ignored his current SESSC permit,” Brown wrote. “Soil erosion has buried the original set of silt fences and none of the temporary controls have been implemented.”
A wetlands delineation map produced by Gosling Czubak for Sunkissed Hills shows four sizable areas of wetlands on the property, the presence of which other area residents cited in their concerns about the project.
“All around these houses are wetlands,” said Anne Noah, a member of Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail. “But, because of the construction traffic from Sunkissed Hills, it doesn’t even look like a wetland anymore.”
The Betsie Valley Trail, like the nearby Crystal Lake boat launch, is owned by the state Department of Natural Resources; the Friends group is a nonprofit that advocates for appropriate public use of the trail, helps raise money to keep it maintained and provides volunteers for some of the physical labor.
Jed Maker, Friends group president, also has written to officials about his concerns.
“This development has taken an area that was vulnerable, yet stable, and turned it into a maintenance nightmare,” Maker wrote in a March 15 email to township officials.
Maker said Sunkissed construction workers ignored rules stating no motorized vehicles were allowed on this section of the 22-mile trail and, instead, drove their vehicles on it, sometimes parking them there, causing significant damage.
To better understand who is responsible for enforcing which rules and ordinances, it’s necessary to go back in time a few years, Noah said.
A regulatory history
Benzie County in 2010 enacted budget cuts that transferred zoning responsibilities to the county’s 12 townships.
State and county responsibilities are established and somewhat understood, while also “cumbersome” — a descriptor used by Riley. But roles for township-level entities appear, in this case at least, less well-defined.
If Sunkissed Hills has taught interested parties anything, it is that there needs to be a better understanding of who is responsible for what, residents have pointed out at public meetings.
For example, some residents say Sunkissed Hills’ permitting process should have come before the joint planning commission, and should not have been permitted by Barnard without the commission’s input.
But Barnard says the planning commission’s involvement wasn’t necessary until the proposed access road was changed to a private road, which required a special land use permit.
Concerns about Sunkissed Hills also have renewed the debate about whether township officials, some of whom work part-time or work more than one job, have enough time or resources to learn zoning ordinance specifics and then enforce them, residents said.
One of these residents is Robin Talsma, who briefly served on the joint planning commission and called the dual supervisor/zoning roles a conflict of interest.
“This can leave a big hole when it comes to a development as complicated as Sunkissed Hills,” Talsma said.
A Michigan Townships Association publication, “Township Guide to Planning and Zoning,” recommends against having one person serve in both roles.
“While there is nothing that we are aware of that would specifically prevent the supervisor from holding that additional duty. Due to general conflicts, we would certainly recommend against it,” said Michael Selden, MTA’s director of member services.
“One of the main reasons for this is the zoning administrator normally works very closely with the planning commission and the supervisor has the power to appoint planning commissioners,” Selden said.
The June meeting of the West Benzie Joint Planning Commission was canceled, either because of a lack of pressing business, a lack of a quorum, or both.
A joint meeting of Benzonia and Platte township boards is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Benzonia Township Hall to review a previous recommendation about hiring an assistant to the zoning administrator.
Barnard said Sunkissed Hills will be on the agenda the next day, for the planning commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Benzonia Township Hall. An update on the project – and on the planning commission’s requirements regarding the special land-use permit for the road – is expected, he said.
Planning commission meetings in small rural townships aren’t generally standing-room-only events, yet in February, when a review of Sunkissed Hills’ private road was on the agenda, meeting minutes show 43 people showed up.
