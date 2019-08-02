BELLAIRE — Most Antrim County voters will have a chance to decide on ambulance funding tax proposals.
Voters in a few townships also will decide millage questions about a cemetery, farmland preservation efforts and both road and school funding. There will be ballots for registered voters on Aug. 6 in 12 of Antrim County’s 15 townships.
Nine townships in Antrim County participate in the Township Ambulance Authority, including Central Lake, Chestonia, Custer, Forest Home, Helena, Kearney, Mancelona, Star and Warner townships.
Chris Thompson, director at the ambulance authority, said the tax request on the ballot for those nine townships is a renewal that ought to have gone before voters last year.
The current millage expired at the end of last year, he said, so this request is needed to pay the bills for this year.
“Now we’re at crunch time,” Thompson said.
He said no change was made in the rate, set at up to 1 mill or $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The tax request is for four years, from now through 2023.
The authority’s territory includes most of Antrim County, basically everything east of Torch Lake.
Should voters approve the request, the tax rate would collect in its first year an estimated:
- $140,244 in Central Lake Township;
- $18,586 in Chestonia Township;
- $92,772 in Custer Township;
- $222,390 in Forest Home Township;
- $137,078 in Helena Township;
- $117,335 in Kearney Township;
- $96,976 in Mancelona Township;
- $41,136 in Star Township; and,
- $26,372 in Warner Township.
Voters last approved the millage in 2014, and since then the authority has managed its own operations rather than contracting that work out, Thompson said.
Crews for two ambulances are kept staffed by the authority 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said, plus additional emergency responders on call.
In Milton Township, which is not part of the larger ambulance authority, voters also will consider an ambulance-related tax proposal at 0.76 mills for five years, from 2019 through 2023. It would collect an estimated $263,870 in its first year, if approved.
Lon Bargy, Milton Township supervisor, said the ambulance request would be a renewal, except that it’s a reduced tax proposal. The last ambulance tax was for 1 mill five years ago, he said.
Voters in Milton Township also will decide on a Headlee rollback correction for road improvements and maintenance. The proposal is for a 0.7-mill tax for five years from now through 2023 to collect an estimated $243,039 in the first year, if approved.
Bargy said the roads request also would be a renewal, but it, too, is a reduced request. The proposal asks to push the rate from 0.6876 mills up to only 0.7 mills rather than the previous 1-mill request from five years ago.
Voters in both Elk Rapids and Milton townships will decide on a new 1-mill tax for 10 years designed to raise public dollars for farmland preservation efforts. That proposal will be detailed in an article published in Saturday’s edition of the Record-Eagle.
Elk Rapids Township voters also will consider a 0.6-mill tax for 10 years from now through 2028 to support upkeep at Maple Grove Cemetery, while Warner Township voters will weigh in on the 18-mill, five-year tax on non-homestead property for operational expenses at Gaylord Community Schools.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 across Antrim County.
