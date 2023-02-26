CROSS VILLAGE — Thursday morning local Township Clerk Diana Keller was busy calling the National Weather Service in Gaylord, to report the lakeside community’s temperature and precipitation, a task she’s been doing for years.
“On days like this I’m not sure why I do it,” she says, laughing off the challenges of being a volunteer weather-spotter in such a remote place.
Fewer than 300 people live in this township year-round, residents are surrounded by forests and remote beaches, where the nearest large grocery store is a half hour away — and that’s when the roads are clear.
Keller said she usually relishes the peace and quiet, yet cannot forget how it was interrupted two years ago, when three men, one of whom was equipped with a holstered sidearm, handcuffs and a bulletproof vest, walked into the township hall asking her for election equipment.
A locked storage area where the ballot tabulator was kept also was broken into.
Since then, Keller said she has felt isolated in a way that doesn’t have anything to do with geography.
“I’m not one bit satisfied with how this was handled,” Keller said. “The county won’t talk to us about it. The only person they prosecuted was someone I never even saw, and the state hasn’t gotten involved. It’s like it’s just getting swept away.”
The men, identified in Emmet County Sheriff Office reports as Township Trustee Howard Wood, Petoskey computer store owner Allan Coveyou, and Michael Starkey, described as an “oath keeper,” were interviewed but not charged.
The men told an investigator a Harbor Springs woman, Tera Jackson, represented herself to them as part of an effort to uncover voter fraud for the U.S. Department of Defense, and asked them to back up the township’s election data before it was “wiped clean.”
Jackson was arrested in October 2021 on felony charges of fraud and unauthorized access of a computer, she later pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor of creating a disturbance as part of an agreement with the prosecutor’s office; 90th District Court records show that charge has since been dismissed.
Assertions, if made, that Jackson had official authority to investigate voter fraud in Cross Village on behalf of the federal government, were false.
Officials with the DOD, the state Bureau of Elections and the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks previously told the Record-Eagle that the DOD does not investigate election issues and the ballot tabulator cannot be “wiped clean” because it does not store election data.
A tabulator only counts ballots; election data is saved to an encrypted jump drive that’s delivered to the county clerk in a sealed bag.
“They never got any information from us. They merely made fools of themselves,” Keller said. “I still remember feeling terrified, I remember feeling like I was being lied to.”
Keller said ballots were never accessed, and she thinks that’s why the Cross Village incident was not included in complaints about third-party access currently being investigated by a special prosecutor for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
Nessel, in September, appointed Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson to review whether charges should be filed related to third parties potentially accessing voting equipment in Roscommon, Barry and Missaukee counties, following an investigation by Michigan State Police.
Hilson confirmed Thursday he was not assigned to investigate the Cross Village incident.
“I was only handed what the attorney general’s office was investigating at the time,” Hilson said. “And that wasn’t on their list. I know nothing about it and I have not been asked to look at it.”
A petition filed in August by the AG’s office listed, among others, former Republican candidate for state AG Matthew DePerno; another attorney, Stefanie Lambert Juntilla; Rep. Daire Rendon, Lake County; Douglas Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based firm hired to conduct a partisan audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s election results; Ben Cotton, an audit subcontractor; and Dar Leaf, sheriff of Barry County.
The petition alleges a “coordinated plan” to either gain access to voting tabulators and/or break into the tabulators and run tests on the equipment. Many of those named have denied any wrongdoing in public interviews or on social media.
Hilson said Thursday his investigation is ongoing.
“I’m going to work at the pace that I feel is efficient, keeping in mind that there’s a lot of different moving parts and a lot of different individuals and other things at stake,” Hilson said. “I have a duty to take as long as I need to in order to make sure that I do what’s right.”
Up in Cross Village, officials are still deciding where the $4,967.30 for new election equipment is going to come from.
Footage from a deputy’s body camera, previously provided to the Record-Eagle in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, shows the township’s tabulator was damaged when the men tried to open it.
Township Supervisor Stephen Keller, who is Diana’s brother, said the township filed an insurance claim and applied for state grants, but so far have received no funds.
Stephen Keller said he received a letter from the township’s insurer, TOKIA Marine, with Michigan Township Participating Plan, declining to pay the claim, citing the involvement of Trustee Wood, who was not charged.
The denial letter, provided to the Record-Eagle, names Wood and states that, while the township had coverage for loss up to $18,000, the company would not pay for the tabulator after an internal investigation found Wood “allowed these individuals to tamper with the machine rendering it no longer usable.”
Wood, who previously told the Record-Eagle he felt duped by Jackson and also publicly apologized to Diana Keller, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
No one, Diana Keller said, is happy about spending almost $5,000 on the equipment and almost that much on attorney fees.
“It put a dent in our budgeting, having to pay for the new tabulator,” Stephen Keller said. “We’re still working on the insurance company. We feel their denial is improper.”
The Kellers said the legal fees were incurred when trustees agreed to refer the case to township attorney, Harbor Springs-based James Raymer.
Raymer declined to comment, referring the issue back to his clients. Diana Keller said she appreciates Raymer’s work, and hopes something comes of it.
“We’ve changed the locks on the office door and on the storage room and we have a security camera now,” Diana Keller said.
“I was afraid for a long time after that day, but I’ve decided to set my fear aside and move on,” she said. “I’d still like the state to investigate. I want to make our village stronger every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.