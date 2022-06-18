TRAVERSE CITY — A new Crisis Welcoming Center that will be open seven days a week from noon to midnight in downtown Traverse City will have a soft opening Monday.
The center is located in the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority offices at 105 Hall St. and will function as a diversion center, interim CEO Joanie Blamer told board of directors members at their regular meeting Thursday.
Crisis screenings will be done there and some preventative groups will be held, Blamer said. An open house will be held after the National Cherry Festival.
“This is a physical place where during this time frame, after hours, police officers will be able to drop individuals off and anyone who is in crisis can walk in and be seen,” Blamer said.
Also on Monday a request for proposals will be sent out for a six-bed adult crisis residential unit. Northern Lakes received $1.8 million in federal funds for the CRU, which when established, will be the only one in northern Michigan, Blamer said.
The RFP will go to providers who have already have expertise and operate CRUs in Michigan. The $1.8 million will pay for staffing, equipment and minor renovations, though the provider will have to provide the space, said Blamer, who is hoping to find a provider that is looking to expand in northern Michigan.
Federal guidelines say that the unit will not take anyone who is having suicidal thoughts or is actively trying to kill themselves, she said. But it will divert people away from hospital emergency rooms.
“We hear all the time that people are there for days because they can’t find a bed,” Blamer said.
In other business several sticking points on a draft contract for Blamer were brought to the board for a vote. Named CEO of the authority in June, Blamer was presented with a contract by a negotiating committee appointed in May, according to board Chair Dan Dekorse, who sits on the committee.
Blamer countered the offer on three points — salary, a company vehicle and severance pay. Dekorse said Blamer was offered a salary of $135,000 per year, but wanted more. The board approved a salary of $140,000 at its regular meeting Thursday on a vote of 8 to 5 with one abstention.
Those voting against the increase were Dekorse, Tony Lentych, Mary Marois and Penny Morris, all of whom represent Grand Traverse County, and Ty Wessell, who represents Leelanau County.
The GTC Board of Commissioners recently voted to dissolve its relationship with Northern Lakes and form its own authority. The county recently hired consultant Sarah Bannon to guide the process.
Blamer also wanted 12 months in severance pay but the board voted to stick with its original offer of six months. The board also opted to leave a clause in the contract that waives Blamer’s right to sue if she accepts severance pay.
“You cannot take a severance and then turn around and sue, that’s pretty common,” Lentych said.
She will also be given a company vehicle, which is less expensive than paying mileage in the authority region that covers six counties. Former CEO Karl Kovacs, who retired nearly a year ago, had a company vehicle.
If Blamer does not accept the contract “we’ll go back to the drawing board,” Dekorse said.
Blamer is the authority’s interim CEO, a post she has held since Kovacs retired. She is paid $114,000 per year, plus an additional $1,100 per week as she is also fulfilling her duties as chief populations officer.
Dave Pankotai, who headed up the Macomb County CMH, was offered the CEO post in December but declined, saying he wanted more money. He had been offered $160,000. Kovacs was paid $146,020 per year.
The authority is also in the process of putting together its annual needs assessment, something that is required by Michigan Mental Health Code administrative rules. The assessment looks at such things as population served, services offered, gaps in services and a plan to fill those gaps.
An annual public hearing on the assessment is set for July 25, but Marois said it should be a public forum at which people can have input, rather than a public hearing on a report that has already been completed.
“Every time that I’ve ever been a part of this hearing, since I’ve been on this board, I’ve considered it an absolute failure, and that our needs assessment hasn’t truly reflected what the desire is on the part of the community,” Marois said. “Let’s be serious about it this year. Let’s get involved and make sure that we’re there and that we take an active part in hearing what our neighbors have to say about what’s needed.”
Marois asked that the hearing be set for a time when those who work during the day can attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.