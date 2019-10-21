TRAVERSE CITY — Two troubled creeks in and around Traverse City could get some help, and short-term rental owners near Munson Medical Center could get some zoning clarity.
City commissioners on Monday are set to consider two projects, one a $100,000 grant from the Great Lakes Fisheries Trust to replace two Kids Creek crossings. That will add to a $300,000 state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy grant for a larger creek restoration project, documents show. No city funding is required.
Both the crossings are in vacant land bound on three sides by Division Street, Silver Lake Road and Eleventh Street, documents show. One is part of a former railroad grade, and another part of an abandoned portion of Eleventh Street. Plans call for putting a paved trail along the old rail grade as part of a Safe Routes to School project.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay obtained the extra $100,000 and has more plans to restore Kids Creek, which stretches across the city’s west side and beyond.
The same organization applied for a grant to identify sources of E. coli contamination in Mitchell Creek, on the city’s east side, as previously reported.
City commissioners will consider whether to chip in $7,500 in cash and $2,500 worth of staff time for the project, meeting documents show. The board put off the question until Monday because Commissioner Tim Werner previously voiced opposition, which could have killed off city support.
It’s too late for the city’s contribution to leverage more grant funds, but the money still can help with the project, as previously reported.
HOSPITALITY HOUSES
The city could define what hospitality houses are, or allow short-term renting in certain properties near Munson Medical Center, meeting documents show.
Owners of condos near Munson who rent them out to families of patients, traveling medical employees and others wanted help from the city, as hospitality houses are allowed uses in city zoning but they’re not defined. Plus, short-term renting isn’t allowed in the hospital district, where their properties are.
But those owners balked at a proposed definition that required any hospitality house be a “noncommercial” operation, as previously reported.
Instead, they’re proposing allowing vacation home renting on any residence in the hospital district that fronts either Sixth or Elmwood streets, documents show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.