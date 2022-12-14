EAST JORDAN — A credit card skimmer was found inside a Blarney Castle gas pump by station employees.
On Tuesday, East Jordan Police Department officials said they were called to the EZ Mart Central convenience store at 101 Water Street after a credit card skimmer was found by a Blarney Castle service technician.
According to Chief George Lasater, the technician was servicing the receipt printer when he discovered that the skimmer was allegedly attached inside.
Lasater said the gas station is also referred to as the old Top Ten Deli.
Local law enforcement is asking that any customers who paid for gas there to call their credit card companies and request an alert to watch for any suspicious activity or charges that may arise.
The case is still under investigation, Lasater said.
Anyone with information about the skimmer or potential suspects is asked to contact the East Jordan Police Department at 231-536-2273.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.