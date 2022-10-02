TRAVERSE CITY—Stable in her stance, Tera John slid her canoe through the thick mats of a manoomin (wild rice) bed on a vast lake in Northern Michigan.
Her 15-foot carved cedar pole held her upright, as her partner gently bent the manoomin stalks with two sticks to brush the grain off into the canoe.
The tiny pin-drop sound that the grain makes as it hits the canoe, John said, “is medicine to hear.”
Since time immemorial, Indigenous communities in the Great Lakes have harvested manoomin and, in exchange with Treaty negotiations, sovereign nations were guaranteed certain rights in all of that territory.
Rights, which include the right to hunt, fish, and gather on established reservation land and certain other ceded territory, reserved to certain nations.
Today, only a small fraction of manoomin remains, because Michigan has almost all of its traditional rice beds. What remains is key for Anishinaabek food sovereignty, and the center of annual community efforts to harvest, prepare, and re-seed beds.
The practice of minominike (to wild rice) John said is important for her to reclaim food sovereignty through traditional knowledge.
John, a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said, as a child she harvested wild rice, but this is her first time back out on the lake. “I want to reintroduce that generational relationship,” she said.
It’s important, John said, because that knowledge was taken through centuries of genocide, forced removal, and residential boarding schools.
Manoomin (zizania palustris), or “wild rice,” grows from the muddy bottoms of shallow lakes and is related to, but not the same as, rice.
The long, slender aquatic grass, tipped with delicate grains, is one of the few grains native to North America.
It grows along inland lakes and rivers of the Great Lakes region and Midwestern states (Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan), and parts of Canada.
Manoomin translates to “the good berry,” said Mari Raphael. It figures heavily in the origin story of the Anishinaabe relatives —the Odawa, the Potawatomi and the Ojibwe arrived in the Great Lakes region after a centuries-long migration from the eastern part of what is now the United States.
“Our ancestors followed a prophecy given to them … the prophecy told them to go west until they found ‘the food growing on water,’” Raphael said.
That food was manoomin, or wild rice, a reflection of its importance within the Anishinaabek culture.
They have been caretakers of manoomin, honoring a sacred, reciprocal relationship, and Raphael said that’s the reason why it’s so important for her to get other Anishinaabek out on the rice beds.
“My goal is to bring Natives together to rice, and share knowledge, because reclaiming that knowledge is part of who we are as a people.”
In 2016, Raphael attended a manoomin camp, where she learned how to harvest and process rice traditionally. Before the camp, Raphael said, she did not have that knowledge passed to her – and now she wants to share that with other community members the best she can.
So, for the past six years, Raphael has traveled all over the state reclaiming her relationship with manoomin in the rice beds among other community members — she sees manoomin as part of a responsibility she’s been given, that needs to be passed forward to the next generations.
“It’s like the best feeling ever, doing purposeful work,” Raphael said. “There’s an older term for it called manidoomin, the creator’s grain. And so we also call the beds the creator’s garden. And you feel that when you’re out there.
“You’re so connected to all of the life around you.”
She said it’s important for others to know that Anishinaabek in the Great Lakes are out doing traditional things and doing it in the way their ancestors did it, too.
“We still have that knowledge and we’re still out here practicing our traditional ways,” Raphael said.
The legal right to hunt, fish and gather on the land and waters for Anishinaabek are granted in perpetuity through several treaty exchanges between the sovereign nations of Michigan, state and federal government.
“The treaty is like a contract, and the federal government has certain obligations they promised in exchange for opening up our lands to colonization, and to Europeans coming to settle,” Raphael said.
Centuries of colonization led to what many experts believe is a loss of more than 85 percent of traditional manoomin beds in the Great Lakes region.
The logging era of the late 1800s destroyed the banks manoomin grew along. Dredging to create transport for the lumber uprooted entire manoomin beds, and urbanization brought pollution and invasive species.
Roger LaBine said the damage to manoomin was fast and widespread. “Our oral history tells us about being able to watch the decline on an annual basis and maybe even on a daily basis of our rice beds disappearing.”
Labine is the water resource technician for his tribe of the Lac Vieux Desert band of Lake Superior Chippewa and serves as the tribal delegate of the Michigan Wild Rice Initiative.
Labine said that manoomin used to be abundant in almost any lake, stream or wetland across the region, even along the coasts of the Great Lakes.
It’s much harder to find rice these days, he said, so, for the past decade, LaBine has been working on bringing back manoomin – both the plant, and the knowledge around it.
That’s because manoomin is much more than just a seasonal food, he said it’s a part of Anishinaabek identity and “it’s the reason I am here.”
To help restore that knowledge, LaBine is part of an effort to establish wild rice as the official state grain of Michigan. “We need to fight to save it,” he said.
Since the early 90’s, Anishinaabek nations across Michigan have led manoomin restorations over thousands of acres of tribal lands.
The goal is to get the beds back, said Frank Zomer, inland fish biologist for the Bay Mills Indian Community Natural Resources.
I September , BMIC completed the 3rd annual manoomin planting in both Spectacle Lake and the Back Bay located in the Upper Peninsula, he said.
More than 1,000 pounds were planted in an effort to support and re-establish traditional food sources, but even with more than a decade of effort, “there’s death by a thousand cuts” Zomer said.
Manoomin is sensitive and the seeds need to be close to freezing on shallow lake bottoms for months to germinate well. If disturbed during any part of the life cycle, the seeds can fail.
Zomer said BMIC’s NRD has partnered with other sovereign nations such as the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians for continued assessment and restoration of wild rice.
He said the department has a focus not only reseeding, but researching the disruption of biological conditions because of introduced species.
“They may have a substantial effect on wild rice rehabilitation in some areas,” Zomer said.
Through the support of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, BMIC just conducted years-long research on the impact of common carp on wild rice restoration in Waishkey Bay in the upper St. Marys River.
He said it’s part of a larger effort to determine the seasonal overlap of common carp and wild rice locations, how long carp utilize potential wild rice habitat, their impact on wild rice seeding, and to assess if carp control is viable.
There’s been continued assessment and restoration of wild rice across the Great Lakes Basin, including documentation and reseeding in Michigan waters by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.
Now the state is getting involved with Senate Bill 802, introduced in January by state Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit.
The bipartisan effort had 27 co-sponsors out of the total 38 state senators, said Nat Spurr, a citizen of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi.
If designated as a state grain, it would enable the Legislature to impose regulations to protect manoomin, which are currently absent.
Spurr serves as the vice-chair of the Michigan Anishinaabek Caucus and has been part of a four-year effort to pass a bill that would make manoomin the official state grain of Michigan.
Several attempts have been made to safeguard manoomin from continued years of degradation. He mentioned the importance of manoomin in cultural and historical significance, but also its importance “to the whole history of Michigan, all the way from top to bottom.”
Unlike Minnesota and Wisconsin, where regulations are in place to protect wild rice, Michigan has none. If passed, Michigan would be the second state to enable its Legislature to impose regulations that would protect manoomin on state land.
For Anishinaabe, Dwayne Jarman said, it’s important to honor and understand that manoomin is not just a commodity.
“There is a teaching in understanding the fragility and work that goes stewarding manoomin,” he said. “it’s an honor to do that work.”
Jarman said processing wild rice is a community job that requires all hands on deck. It involves time-consuming steps, with each step just as important as the next.
Right after harvest, the rice is laid evenly to dry for three days, so the hull and the kernel will separate.
It then starts with building a wood fire early in the morning to create the bed of glowing coals needed to parch rice through the day.
Traditionally, parched manoomin is placed in a shallow pit and, with support of the community, someone will dance on it, feet wrapped in fresh moccasins- gently enough to break the hulls from the grain in a process called “jigging.”
The last step is to winnow in a birch bark tray, by tossing the rice in a rhythmic sequence to separate the chaff from the kernels.
To process manoomin isn’t always attainable to many Anishinaabek who do not have the community or resources — so, as an innovator, Jarman designed and created a machine to help ease the process.
The machine gently separates the grain from the hull. Jamran said an Anishinaabek does not look to replace the delicacy of processing, but to enhance the ability to do so for many in his community.
Jarman continues to share his knowledge by teaching others what he knows on how to make push poles, winnowing baskets, and knocking sticks.
He began his process with his own traditional birch-bark jiimaan (canoe) in an effort to preserve that knowledge and pass it on to others. “It would be really awesome to experience it like our early ancestors,” he said.
In the final stage, which is to cook and eat manoomin, Tera John stood in her kitchen as prepared a wild rice casserole with local venison and vegetables.
As she chopped carrot and celery, she discussed her role in stewarding the plant. She compared the relationship to a close friend.
John said, “When you see a person go through stages of their life, you grow closer to them and you understand them better. And it’s the same thing with our plant relatives. Because I’ve watched this grass grow from seed all the way up through its maturity, and now I’m going to be harvesting and processing and feeding the people of my community with it.”
Her future plans are to help re-establish manoomin camps and re-seed efforts with her community.
John said, “My ideal dream is to be able to feed our people.”
Since time immemorial manoomin has given Anishinaabek teachings to survive. Indigenous People in the Great Lakes mentioned working to do the same for the sake of manoomin.
What manoomin embodies — the past, present, and future – continue, with the memories and traditions passed on to the next generation for the Anishinaabek.
"My goal is to bring Natives together to rice, and share knowledge,
because reclaiming that knowledge is part of who we are as a people."
