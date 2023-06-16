FREDERIC — A longtime Crawford County elected official was charged with mortgage fraud and forgery, according to Michigan State Police.
Shelly Lynn Pinkelman, 68, turned herself in on May 18, after a lengthy MSP investigation, according to a MSP Houghton Lake Post statement.
Pinkelman is a current Crawford County Commissioner, and the county sheriff's office requested MSP involvement to avoid a possible conflict of interest, the statement read.
The complaint claims Pinkelman removed a person’s name from a quitclaim deed on a jointly-owned property, substituted a family member's name, and a applied for a $20,000 mortgage. Troopers were contacted by a local credit union, the statement read.
Pinkelman waived arraignment in the 46th District Court this week on one count of forgery of document affecting real property; one count of residential mortgage fraud $100,000 or less; and utter and publishing a document affecting real property. She was given a PR bond.
According to the Crawford County Avalanche, Pinkelman was first elected to office in 1998, and served as the chairwoman in 2019. She also served on both the Michigan Association of Counties and the National Association of County boards, owned an upholstery business and was the Frederic Township building zoning administrator, the article read.
Pinkelman's next scheduled court appearance is June 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
