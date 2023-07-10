KALKASKA — A head-on crash on M-72 hospitalized both drivers with "serious injuries," according to law enforcement officials.
On July 3, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a white Ram pickup truck driven by Megan Rae Berkal, 24, from Berkley, traveled eastbound on M-72 when she tried to pass another car, Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford said in a statement Monday.
Berkal struck a green Mini Cooper driven by Anthony Bruce Lacy, 45, from Kalkaska, heading in the opposite direction — westbound.
Rescue crews responded to the scene, sheriff's office officials said, and transported both Berkal and Lacy to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for serious injuries.
Whiteford said the case is still under investigation, but that they determined speed as a factor in the severity of the crash.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Bear Lake Township rescue crews, Kalkaska Township rescue crews, Coldsprings-Excelsior Township Authority Fire Departments and Michigan State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.