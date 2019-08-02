TRAVERSE CITY — Flip-flops, according to Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien, left a man in the hospital and with a fresh ticket Thursday afternoon.
The 74-year-old Traverse City man’s midday trek up Peninsula Drive stopped short when his sandal caught on the gas pedal of his 2015 Lexus, O’Brien said.
He tried to free his flop, but in the panic instead pressed on the gas, accelerating hard into a 2018 Chevy Silverado waiting at a red light at the tree-lined, three-way intersection of Peninsula and Eastern Avenue.
The hit was hard enough, O’Brien said, to ram the truck forward into a pole.
The pole survived the collision, he added.
O’Brien wasn’t sure of the local man’s speed, but estimated he’d had to have been going pretty fast.
“Yeah, to knock a truck into a pole,” O’Brien said.
The truck driver, a 47-year-old man visiting from Rochester Hills, was uninjured.
The older man, however, sustained severe injuries — classified just below incapacitating levels, according to O’Brien — and was transported to Munson Medical Center via Northflight EMS.
Investigators had no further details on the injuries.
The Traverse City Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Police cited the local man for failure of due care and caution for failing to stop in time.
“So be careful of the flip-flops,” O’Brien said.
