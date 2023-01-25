HONOR — A crash in Benzie County temporarily closed U.S.31 and sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Michigan State Police Traverse City Post officials reported on Tuesday around 11:41 a.m. that troopers responded to a crash on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township. A preliminary investigation showed a 93-year-old Beulah woman, driving a 2015 Subaru Forester, crossed the centerline and struck the side of a semi truck heading east. The woman was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
