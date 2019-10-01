ACME — A crash between a car and semitruck at a major Grand Traverse County intersection left one local woman dead.
Emergency responders were called just after 12 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-72 highways in Acme Township, where a car had crossed into the path of a semitruck and caused a collision. A Williamsburg woman, 71, was a passenger in the car and officials at Munson Medical Center pronounced her dead, police said.
The white Chevy Malibu driven by an 87-year-old Williamsburg woman was southbound on U.S. 31 and she turned east onto M-72 directly into the path of the semitruck, which was northbound on U.S. 31, said Sgt. Eric Sumpter, of the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.
The semitruck driver, a 63-year-old Grayling man, was not injured, while the driver of the car was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Weather conditions, according to records, had just changed from light rain and mist at noon to more moderate rainfall in the minutes just before the fatal collision, said Sabrina Jauernic, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gaylord.
The investigation and site cleanup took nearly three hours, snarling traffic through one of the busiest intersections in the county. All traffic lanes were re-opened by 2:45 p.m., according to Grand Traverse 911.
No tickets have been issued at this time, said MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll.
