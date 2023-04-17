TRAVERSE CITY — A crash between a bicyclist and a car resulted in one person getting transported to Munson Medical Center, according to Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis.
On Monday at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cass and 12th streets, a car driving down Cass Street hit a man in his 50s or 60s. Gillis said based on the information he had it appears the cyclist was at fault in the collision.
Gillis was able to confirm the bicyclist was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, but did not know the extent of his injuries as of Monday afternoon.
Law enforcement did not yet know the identity of the driver involved.
This incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.