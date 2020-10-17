TRAVERSE CITY — Two out of three National Guard-facilitated COVID-19 testing events planned for next week are canceled.
Cancellations include testing Oct. 19 at the Pit Spitters’ Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City and Oct. 20 at the Sleeping Bear Dune Climb.
Free COVID-19 testing Oct. 22 at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville is still on, according to a joint statement by the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
Health officials learned Saturday that the National Guard had to cancel because of “unforeseen circumstances,” the release said.
The Crystal Mountain event takes place in the parking lot at 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr. from 12-4:30 p.m. Those wanting the drive-through test need to bring a driver’s license or state ID.
