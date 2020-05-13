TRAVERSE CITY — Drops in sales and fuel tax revenues means Michigan will have less money for local governments, Traverse City included.
That means less revenue sharing and road money for the city’s upcoming July-through-June-2021 budget, city Manager Marty Colburn told city commissioners at their recent study session. He’s not sure how much less — the state’s consensus revenue estimating conference isn’t until May 15, according to the state House of Representatives Fiscal Agency.
City Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer said the drop in sales tax revenues parceled out to local governments has him anticipating the state will drop one form of revenue sharing and cut another. That’ll put a dent in the city’s general fund.
“I think what we’re seeing is a fiscal disaster of monumental proportions really never seen before, if ever, so we’re reflecting on the projected side a significant drop in that revenue sharing from the state,” he said.
The proposed 2020-21 budget is overall flat, and keeps city services running, Colburn said.
He called for a belt-tightening, but there are also several big infrastructure projects for which funding was already in place. Colburn likened them to “shovel-ready” work the federal government funded in 2009, and these projects could have similar economic benefits citywide.
One is the first step in looping the Boardman Lake Trail, Colburn said. It’ll run from the current trail end at Fourteenth Street to Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center — commissioners recently approved the $2,043,142 build, paid for by a Michigan Department of Transportation grant and brownfield plan reimbursements.
Colburn is already expects an 8.9 percent loss in funds from the state for road work.
Highway and local street fund revenues from the state are expected to drop to $400,000 for the coming budget year, down from $420,000 for the current one, budget documents show, and Twietmeyer said the actual drop could be more.
Supporting the countywide road millage’s renewal — up this year — is important, as it provides $910,000 for fixes to streets in the city, Twietmeyer said.
Colburn said the budget proposes several cuts, including dropping a $100,000 downtown camera buy and $100,000 for a fire suppression system in one of the city’s fire stations.
The draft budget also nixes 16 summer hires, including six who would’ve run city day camps, two marina employees and one cemetery maintenance position.
Those cuts include not hiring four parks maintenance employees, Colburn said. That means peoples’ expectations of parks maintenance would have to change, as grass wouldn’t be mowed nor weeds whacked as often.
Mayor Jim Carruthers, after the meeting, said the proposed cuts concern him. There’s still work to do in the parks and he worried about current employees possibly facing burn-out. Plus, summer is Traverse City’s prime season and he expects some people will visit, even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a change, things are different and our summer’s going to be different, but I don’t know if not hiring all of our staff for the summer is a good thing,” he said.
Twietmeyer said he’s not recommending water or sewer rate increases for the coming fiscal year. Statewide lockdown orders haven’t impacted sewer fund revenues much, but have impacted water fund revenues.
There are plenty of projects planned at the wastewater treatment plant, from $47,000 for air blower overhauls to $1.5 million to replace a primary header, Twietmeyer said. The plant also will replace a filtration membrane train for $860,000 — Colburn said it’s the eighth of eight and caps off a significant project.
City leaders should take a wait-and-see approach to see what kind of water- and sewer-related costs they may need to cut in the future, Twietmeyer said.
Carruthers said the city may need to increase rates in a year or two to keep making repairs to the city’s water treatment and wastewater plants, and he fears it could be a big one.
Colburn mentioned a number of private developments in the works, plus a handful of housing projects that seek tax deals from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. He expects to hear soon if they were successful, he said.
He also mentioned a still-forming plan that could use some of the city’s economic development funds for a housing project.
Carruthers later said he wants the city to do more on housing.
He also rejected outright the idea of giving TraverseConnect money for economic development efforts, just as he and other commissioners criticized the Downtown Development Authority’s proposal to give the organization up to $50,000 for the same thing.
Colburn said he hasn’t negotiated a price for a contract between the city and TraverseConnect, and planned to bring it in the future.
Carruthers argued afterward that Networks Northwest already offers plenty of economic growth services, and he wasn’t sure the city is responsible for helping businesses navigate the COVID-19-caused economic crisis. He’d rather see Grand Traverse County and neighboring townships chipping in for a more regional approach, as TraverseConnect originally proposed.
“We’re in very challenging times, COVID-19 is not something any of us ever expected to happen, and it’s been very stressful for people,” he said. “We’ve got to keep running our city, but we’re not a slush fund or bank account for everybody else.”
Commissioners will host a public hearing for the budget May 18, and the budget’s due June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.