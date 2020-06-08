Health departments across the region announced several new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Three new cases in Grand Traverse County included an asymptomatic female in her 90s who was likely exposed in southern Michigan; an asymptomatic man in his 30s who had contact with a known positive case; and a man in his 20s who acquired COVID-19 through community transmission. None of the new cases included any community exposure known at this time, according to a Grand Traverse County Health Department statement.
A report from Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announced a new case in Benzie County — an asymptomatic male in his 50s with no history of travel — and removed a case from Leelanau County's count because of a state mixup with addresses.
One new case appeared in Kalkaska and Charlevoix counties, and three more in Alpena.
The 835 people waiting for the results of the mass drive-through testing event on May 30 and 31 at Turtle Creek Stadium can use the patient portal at bioreference.com/patient-portal for faster results. Users select "test results" then "create an account," according to GTHD recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.