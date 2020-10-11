TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Court of Appeals will hear claims that a local school district violated transparency law — and regardless of their ruling, it’ll set a powerful precedent.
The Court of Appeals accepted an application for appeal filed by Traverse City Area Public Schools after weeks spent first submitting briefs, and then in a hearing panel within the court.
The civil suit, originally filed in 13th Circuit Court in January 2020 by the Traverse City Record-Eagle, names both the TCAPS Board of Education and its President Sue Kelly.
Only a portion of the case will be heard by the greater court, which concerns alleged violations of Michigan’s Sunshine Laws in the board’s withholding of a complaint letter concerning ousted district Superintendent Ann Cardon in October 2019.
The Record-Eagle claims both Kelly and the board “intentionally and willfully” violated the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act in obscuring details of Cardon’s departure.
Cardon, who proved widely popular in interviews, had been on staff less than four months.
Another portion of the lawsuit, still presided over by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, includes claims of Open Meetings Act violations.
The Record-Eagle’s complaint calls out decisions and deliberations outside of public meetings, court records show.
TCAPS has repeatedly denied any violation of the law.
The district moved quickly to appeal after a July ruling by Elsenheimer ordered the complaint letter’s release.
In that decision, Elsenheimer voiced concerns of setting a precedent requested by TCAPS, which would permit the district to cloak documents like the letter under the meeting minutes of a closed session.
Closed session minutes are not subject to public disclosure barring a court order, but any written or previously existing document brought into such a session typically don’t receive that protection.
The Court of Appeals is likely to clarify that.
At that July hearing, Elsenheimer also ruled that most of the Record-Eagle’s remaining claims required further documentation from each party.
Since then, both sides have delved deep into discovery and document-production.
The Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on the other part of the case — but no time soon.
Record-Eagle Attorney Robin Luce Herrmann said the next several months will be spent drafting and supplying briefs for the court to review.
Arguments, and then a ruling, will come after that.
Both Kelly and TCAPS Attorney Kailen Piper did not return calls Friday.
The case will return to 13th Circuit Court for a hearing at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 26.
