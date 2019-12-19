TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police crime scene investigators found blood in the room of a woman police said was killed and left in a ravine near Maple City, court documents show.
They also found blood in the room and pickup truck of Frank Supal, the man now facing a charge of open murder in connection with 62-year-old Wanda Mae Lyons’ death. A yellow hoodie Supal was seen wearing Dec. 11 was in the truck, as was a long-sleeve shirt and a pair of gloves — all with blood on them, court documents state.
Dec. 11 was the day Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a spot on Kasson Center Road after a passerby saw drag marks in the snow and followed them to Lyons’ body. She was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. that day, and her husband reported her missing around 5 p.m. the same day. Court records show both Supal and his father have home addresses on Kasson Center Road.
Court documents show Lyons was found wrapped in black plastic and white duct tape, and an autopsy determined blunt- and sharp-force trauma, strangulation, smothering and fracture to the vertebrae caused her death. She had leaves on her body, and investigators found a pile of leaves near other trash bags full of leaves by dumpsters at Terrace Beach Resort.
That’s where Lyons and her husband lived, as did Supal, as previously reported.
Lyons and Supal, 50, knew each other, largely because they and Lyons’ husband were the only three living at the resort, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said. They’d see each other when they were coming and going, or if they stepped out to smoke, Moeggenberg said.
“There was talk they may have gone to each other’s rooms on occasion, but nothing more than that at this point,” she said.
Supal told Traverse City Police Department detectives he had taken the bags for weight in his truck, court documents show. He also told them he hadn’t been west of Traverse City near M-72 on Dec. 11, but cellphone data put him in the general location, and surveillance video from a business along the highway showed a pickup truck matching Supal’s heading to and from the area.
Supal’s statements to detectives could net more charges, Moeggenberg said. She’s waiting to see a completed police report before deciding — the investigation is ongoing.
The resort manager gave sheets he saw Supal throwing away that night to the police. Supal told the manager that he spilled soup on them, court documents show.
Moeggenberg said MSP crime scene investigators are testing those sheets, and also are testing the DNA of the blood they found. She expects the latter results won’t arrive for some months.
Supal remains in Grand Traverse County’s jail, and 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney denied him bail at his Dec. 13 arraignment. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 27. A preliminary exam is set for Jan. 3 at 11 a.m.
A message left for Shawn Worden, who Moeggenberg identified as Supal’s attorney, wasn’t returned Wednesday.
