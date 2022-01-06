GRAND RAPIDS — A day after Peninsula Township trustees met in Grand Rapids to try to settle a lawsuit with 11 townships and an association, a federal judge agreed the township should pay for nixing a previous settlement offer.
Paul Maloney, a judge for the U.S. District Court’s Michigan Western District, ordered the township to pay $17,142.48 for attorney costs and fees incurred between a mid-September mediation session and Oct. 6, when trustees unanimously agreed to reject the settlement.
Maloney ruled trustees had the right to turn down the offer after Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula and the 11 wineries asked him to enforce the agreement — without their approval, there’s no agreement to enforce, he wrote. But that decision to reject the result of hours of mediation comes with consequences, he wrote in a related ruling for sanctions against the township.
The judge mostly rejected the township’s objections to the amount the plaintiffs requested, save $11,780.40 for preparing the sanctions motion itself and $220 for an attorney who never filed an appearance on the case, according to Maloney’s ruling.
That’s good news to Joseph Infante, an attorney for the wineries and association. He wasn’t concerned about the judge’s decision not to award costs for preparing the motion, noting the order to grant sanctions didn’t specifically mention them.
Infante was particularly glad to see Maloney rebuff accusations from Greg Meihn, the township’s attorney, that Infante had engaged in “unethical and illegal” billing practices, particularly concerning a hotel stay in mid-September.
While there was a minor discrepancy between Infante’s records and his motion, there was no evidence of bad faith or duplicative billing, Maloney wrote. The judge cautioned Meihn to “tread carefully” in making future allegations against opposing counsel.
Attorneys don’t take such accusations lightly, Infante said.
“You can see Judge Maloney took them very seriously as well and admonished Mr. Meihn for making statements to the court for which there is no evidence,” he said.
Meihn said all the judge’s directives are “well-taken” in all cases, and he would reread the records provided to him.
As to the sanctions, Meihn said he believed it was unfortunate the court approved them at all, but he was glad to see nearly $12,000 of them weren’t awarded. Trustees rejected the settlement because they wanted to heed public outcry asking for more transparency and input for any settlement.
“I would say to you that in every aggressively engaged litigation, there are times that positions need to be taken, and if those positions that are being taken, which are legal, legitimate and necessary, that it could result in a court providing sanctions, and in this case, that’s what we have here,” he said.
The 11 wineries and associations are challenging township regulations they call unconstitutional or illegal. They regulate everything from operating hours to barring events like weddings, to requiring a certain amount of Peninsula-grown grapes be used by some winery types.
Township officials, while acknowledging the regulations needed rewriting, denied they’re illegal or unconstitutional.
Infante said he couldn’t say much about Tuesday’s settlement conference, other than it’s not over. He agreed with Meihn’s statement afterward that a judge would review the issues at hand and both sides’ positions, then initiate the next step.
Wineries suing are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are challenging township zoning, and all plaintiffs are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula (also known as Old Mission Peninsula Winery Trail) except Bonobo Winery.
