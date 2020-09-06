TRAVERSE CITY — Carol Stocking’s 20-plus years on the job pay off every morning as she walks into Grand Traverse County’s 86th District courthouse.
The team she built in her years as court administrator is coming together well, the paperless system she long endeavored to enact runs smoothly and hearings are back on track thanks to Zoom.
And on Aug. 27, many learned what seems to be obvious to those who know Stocking — she’s pretty darn good at her job.
No banquets or handshakes accompanied this year’s Michigan Court Administrator’s Association conference, but thanks to familiarity with virtual meetings, the awards portion of the evening went smoothly.
Stocking’s name rang clearly as board members offered her a new title — Michigan’s court administrator of the year.
“It means a lot because there’s court administrators all over the state, and there are some really super smart, super great people,” Stocking said Tuesday. “I’m in really good company.”
Her colleagues feel just as strongly.
“It’s very well-deserved,” said Paul Jarboe, a local attorney who works closely with Stocking as coordinator for the region’s Michigan Indigent Defense Counsel. “She has done a remarkable job of navigating the District Court through this whole coronavirus pandemic.”
Dawn Wagoner, Stocking’s deputy court administrator, agreed. She’s an association board member and the one who nominated Stocking.
“She’s amazing to work with,” said Wagoner, who has worked with the court since 2012 and as Stocking’s right hand since 2017.
Stocking’s court career began two decades ago, she said, after being selected by Judges Michael Haley and Thomas Phillips. Before that, she served a 16-year stint with Grand Traverse County’s human resources department.
She’s loved every day since, she said.
“It’s not a job for everyone — you have to really be able to juggle a million balls at once,” Stocking said. “You can’t just think about what’s happening tomorrow — you have to think about, ‘Where are we going to be next year? In five years, in 10 years?’”
Her day-to-day includes managing court staff, putting together policies and procedures, creating and managing budgets and overseeing capital projects and high-cost purchases.
She chose to make it even more complicated about seven years ago, when the idea of taking the court paperless came up.
“It was a major undertaking,” Stocking said — but one that proved useful amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Once we were given the Zoom courtrooms, we were all right back in business, and we didn’t have to worry about files.
“It was just like any other day — except we didn’t have people in front of us.”
It proved a “godsend,” Wagoner added.
She also noted Stocking’s accomplishments in starting 86th District’s sobriety and drug treatment courts. She later helped found the region’s eviction diversion program as well.
Stocking accepts her new title with humility — something Wagoner said Stocking has plenty of.
“I’m the kind of person that, I have a project, I get it done, I move on,” Stocking said. “I’m not one of those people to pat myself on the back.”
Stocking’s next aim is establishing an e-file system for the district court — making communication and other back-and-forths possible electronically and getting court documents online and accessible.
For her career — what has passed and what’s to come — being court administrator of the year is a cherry on top.
“This award is not just about me — it really is about our court, and the people I work with,” Stocking said. “I just really feel very lucky to have the job that I have and that I’ve had this experience.
“I couldn’t have done this alone.”
