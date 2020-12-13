TRAVERSE CITY — A whistleblower lawsuit filed by the former deputy director of the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging has been settled, though county officials declined to release details of the settlement.
The settlement was reached between Laura Green and the county at a settlement conference Dec. 4.
It was approved on a vote of 6-1 by the county board at a special meeting Wednesday, with Commissioner Brad Jewett voting “no.” The vote followed a closed session with the county’s attorney regarding the case.
When contacted Jewett declined to say why he voted against the settlement, saying his reasons were discussed during the closed session.
A Freedom of Information Act request by the Record-Eagle for the settlement agreement was denied, as the document is not complete and has not been submitted to the court, said county Administrator Nate Alger. That could take up to 30 days, he said.
Green’s attorney, Grant Parsons, also declined to give details of the settlement.
Green was fired by the county in February 2017, with poor performance given as the reason.
Three months later Green filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the county, claiming in the suit that she was fired after speaking out about what she called a plan by county officials to divert earmarked millage funds from the Commission on Aging to the county’s general fund.
She also claimed the county was planning to award a contract potentially worth $2 million without going out for bid, violating its own policies. Green sued the county for violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, breach of contract and defamation. She asked for compensation for her injuries in excess of $25,000, along with costs, interest, attorney fees and other relief as deemed by the court.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer dismissed the case in 2018, citing prior rulings that whistleblower claims cannot be made for actions that have not yet taken place.
The Michigan Court of Appeals recently reversed that decision.
The suit states that Green had “an exemplary work record with no disciplinary problems,” though the county filed as part of its defense more than 100 pages of emails and memos critical of Green’s performance, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Green was hired by the county in 2014 and the following year then-county Administrator Tom Menzel hired a consultant to look into the Commission on Aging, as previously reported. Menzel also put together a panel to perform an internal audit, after which Green said the panel was trying to take over the COA.
Green also ran into trouble after allegedly using her county email to promote the COA millage, which was up for renewal. The practice violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, under which public resources cannot be used for political purposes.
In October 2016 Green was told by way of a written memo that she was not performing as expected and that her job was being eliminated.
