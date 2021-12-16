TRAVERSE CITY — County employees will get raises of up to 9.5 percent over the next year in an effort to catch them up with what is deemed their market competitors.
The move was approved Wednesday by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and will come in three steps.
The first step, a 1.5 percent market adjustment, comes at the end of this year; a 3 percent cost-of-living increase that was previously set as part of the budget process comes at the beginning of 2022; and another market adjustment of up to 5 percent will be negotiated on or after April 1, according to county Administrator Nate Alger.
All union and non-union employees and elected officials will get the raises. For those employees represented by one of the county’s 13 bargaining units or associations, administrators will meet with union officials to pen letters of understanding, Alger said.
And there could be even more increases, Alger said.
“We will continue to work with the Wage and Compensation Committee to bring forth future proposals as required,” Alger said.
The committee is made up of Donna Kinsey, director of human resources; Lana Payne, director of the county Commission on Aging; Dean Bott, finance director; and Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth.
The raises are based on the result of a study recently completed by Municipal Advisory Group that shows county wages lag by up to 16 percent when compared to what are considered competitors in the job market.
The study looked at seven other counties — all of which are larger than Traverse County — as well as Northwestern Michigan College, the City of Traverse City, and Traverse City Area Public Schools, and private data.
The board met in closed session to determine the amount of the raises, with all approved unanimously in open session.
“We want to be an employer of choice and we want to do the right things with our staff,” said board Chair Rob Hentschel.
Also approved was a measure to no longer consider some elected officials — the drain commissioner and county board members — as part-time, a move that will allow them to access family health care benefits available to other regular county employees.
Commissioners now can opt for a single policy for themselves. Employees and commissioners are required to pay 20 percent of their premium.
The benefit will not go into effect until January 2023.
The proposal was included in the 2022 budget, which was passed 5-0, with commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voting against it because it included funds for a $260,000 armored vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.