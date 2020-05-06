TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee canceled its May 7 meeting. The next session is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. June 4 in Room 300 of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave. View the current calendar of all county meetings at grandtraverse.org.
County committee meeting canceled
Tags
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless woman who died of exposure had housing voucher
- Between a rock and a rising place: Lake Michigan's waters prompt hardening debate
- Letter to Whitmer divides county
- Whitmer expands businesses allowed to reopen May 7
- Franke Mill's time grinding to close
- Convalescent plasma study underway at Munson hospitals
- Tribal fishers left waiting for federal aid
- Whitmer: Contractors can return to work in week as economy gradually re-opened
- Car dealerships go the extra mile
- A Mama Lu's makeover
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless woman who died of exposure had housing voucher
- Between a rock and a rising place: Lake Michigan's waters prompt hardening debate
- Letter to Whitmer divides county
- Whitmer expands businesses allowed to reopen May 7
- Franke Mill's time grinding to close
- Convalescent plasma study underway at Munson hospitals
- Tribal fishers left waiting for federal aid
- Whitmer: Contractors can return to work in week as economy gradually re-opened
- Car dealerships go the extra mile
- A Mama Lu's makeover
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.