INTERLOCHEN — A Grand Traverse County commissioner said he's not sure what's ahead for him after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, but for now he said he's eating some humble pie.
McAllister was arrested Wednesday after being pulled over by the Michigan State Police near Grawn. He has not yet been arraigned and as of Friday, the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office had not received a police report from the MSP.
"I'm going to do some soul-searching and figure out what's best for me and my family," said Brian McAllister, who reached out to the Record-Eagle on Saturday. "The best thing I can do is own it, take care of it and make sure it doesn't happen again."
The past few days have been among the worst in his life, but he is taking a self-inventory and will take whatever steps he needs to get past this and is confident he will be a better person in the end.
The District 1 commissioner was seated in January after running unopposed in both the August primary and November general election. He said on Friday he reached out to the other commissioners on the county board.
"He reached out to share one-on-one, which I found to be very commendable," said Commissioner Ashlea Walter. "He works very hard on building relationships."
Walter said whether McAllister steps down from his commission seat is a decision he'll have to make with his family. He may lose his license for a year, which would make it difficult for him to get to meetings, she said.
"It's a tough time for him and his family and businesses," Walter said.
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said the incident is a private matter and unrelated to the commission.
"Thank God nobody was hurt and my prayers go out to Mr. McAllister," Nelson said.
In a written statement, McAllister said he is "deeply ashamed and regretful" for the actions that led to his arrest, writing that his choices have resulted in embarrassment for his family and friends, employees and fellow commissioners and county staff.
"My behavior was unacceptable of the office I am grateful to hold and the man that I want to be," McAllister wrote.
Court records show that in 2020 McAllister was convicted of 'super' drunken driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.17. A second conviction could net McAllister up to a year in jail, fines of up to $1,000, community service and the possibility of an ignition-locking device while on probation. Officials could also immobilize his vehicle.
McAllister is the owner of the Hofbrau restaurant in Interlochen and recently reopened the Kingsley Inn bar and restaurant.
"This will not be my defining moment," McAllister said.
