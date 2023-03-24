TRAVERSE CITY — Part of Bluff Road on Peninsula Township’s east shoreline is no longer on Grand Traverse County’s road funding map.
Road commission board members voted as much Thursday, agreeing by 4-0 that about a quarter-mile of the road isn’t open to motor vehicles and shouldn’t get its slice of state funding for local roads. Commissioner Haider Kazim was absent.
“We have not maintained this section of the road for three years,” commission Chairman Joe Underwood said. “There comes a point when we have to, for lack of a better phrase, true up what we actually do.”
But the road is still very much on the maps and minds of nearby residents and township officials who want the eroding road bed, washed out by high Lake Michigan levels on one side and weakened by groundwater from the other, repaired and back in service.
Road commissioners repeatedly told the audience that fixing Bluff Road is the plan, adopting a letter stating they remain committed to working with Peninsula Township to find the funds to bring the closed part back online.
Alisa Korn read the letter aloud after a draft of it wasn’t placed on the agenda or in the meeting packet. Along with stating the road commission recognizes the road’s importance to residents, emergency service providers and visitors, it committed the commission to supporting applications for outside funding and providing the administrative services needed to get the road fixed.
Commissioners also sought to assure residents that decommissioning the section of road isn’t the same as abandoning it. Removing it from the county’s Act 51 maps means the commission can allow nonmotorized traffic on the closed portion, road commission Superintendent Brad Kluczynski said. And the road can be recertified later.
Residents on Bluff Road and in a nearby subdivision have criticized the road commission for not fixing the problem area, between Boursaw and Blue Water roads, when it was more manageable, but Kluzcynski previously argued the bluff had already sloughed off to the point of threatening the road bed.
And while some residents and township officials previously asserted the road could be fixed for far less than the estimated $3.5 million the road commission heard from an engineering firm, Kluczynski insisted any fix would need to meet certain standards.
At a February township board meeting, Peninsula residents and trustees alike grilled Kluzynski, telling him they feel as if the township pays a lot into a countywide road millage but sees little in return, not just for Bluff Road.
While Kluczynski agreed the state’s road funding mechanism is broken and leaves county road commissions falling further and further behind on upkeep, he said even a population-based distribution of road millage money would leave smaller townships in the dust.
Mike Skurski, a Bluff Road resident and part of the Mission Hills Homeowner Association, told commissioners Thursday they could have fixed the problem three years ago when it was discovered by spending 30 percent of what the county gets from the township through that same millage.
Another Mallard Road resident told the board he hoped their vote to decertify was a wake-up call, and not a “nail in Bluff Road’s coffin.”
Even finding a grant has its complications. For one, Kluczynski said there were several the road commission didn’t consider because they would require rerouting the affected part of Bluff Road further inland. He ruled that out after penciling out a route that would use nearby Mallard Drive — and through a house at the end of the cul-de-sac.
For another, the road commission applied for a state grant that requires a 20-percent match, and Korn noted the full cost of $5 million would not only repair Bluff Road, but make farther-reaching fixes to the bluff to head off any future erosion issues — a good idea for the long term, she added, but she’s also sympathetic to township residents looking to fix the immediate problem.
Kluczynski said half of that match would have to come from the township.
Peninsula has no dedicated road funding source, and $500,000 would represent a sizable chunk of the township’s operating budget, township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch said.
“So I don’t know that we would be able to make that ... contribution ourselves, but I think we can iron those details out,” he said. “I know that the road commission needs to find some kind of solution for this issue.”
That could include a check from the state treasury — Kluczynski and others previously raised the possibility of asking for an earmark in the state budget, and on Monday Wunsch said state legislators are aware of the issue.
Still, he said he believes the township and road commission are moving in the right direction together. He left the latest meeting of a rebooted workgroup of township residents and officials plus road commission representatives feeling positive, he said.
“So I’m disappointed that we had a decertification vote tonight and that we haven’t found a solution yet, but I’m optimistic about the direction things are moving in at the moment,” he said.
