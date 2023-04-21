Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 4 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI and Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.