TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioner Rob Hentschel will not seek re-election after a new district map approved in October pitted him against Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” said Hentschel, who announced at Wednesday’s county board meeting that he would not run. “I decided to explore my options. Whatever I do, I’m not going to run against Darryl. He’s doing a good job.”
When asked about rumors that he would run for Michigan’s 37th Senate district seat being vacated by Sen. Wayne Schmidt because of term limits, Hentschel said “anything is possible” and he has not yet made a decision.
The new district map places both men in District 6, which is made up of Whitewater, Union and Fife Lake townships and parts of Acme and East Bay townships. Hentschel currently is in District 7, which includes Mayfield, Union and Fife Lake townships, and part of East Bay Township.
Nelson said he was shocked by Hentschel’s announcement.
“I’m glad to not have to be running against Rob Hentschel in the primary,” Nelson said, though he had planned to. Nelson was elected in 2020 and just finished serving his first year. He said he enjoys being a commissioner and wants to continue in the role.
Nelson said he and Hentschel talked about running against each other and said they were committed to a seamless and amicable transition when it came time for one of them to step down.
In other news, Commissioner Brad Jewett was elected co-chair of the county board on a vote of 6-1, with Commissioner Betsy Coffia voting “no.” The post formerly was held by Commissioner Ron Clous, who nominated Jewett.
Hentschel served a two-year term on the county board in 2011-12 before making a run for county treasurer in 2012 and being defeated. In 2014 he ran for state representative and was narrowly defeated by Larry Inman. He now is serving his second two-year term after being elected in 2018 and 2020.
Schmidt filed earlier this week to run for the new county commission District 7 that includes Peninsula Township and part of Traverse City. Schmidt served as a state representative from 2009 to 2014, at which time he was elected to the Michigan Senate. He is now serving his second four-year term.
Before running for state office, Schmidt served as a Grand Traverse County commissioner for 10 years. He made the decision about a month ago to run for the county board, saying it’s a new district, part of which he represented in the past and he would not be running against an incumbent.
He also thinks the county has a unique opportunity with all the funding coming in from the feds and the state that can be used to make Grand Traverse County a better place. He said his experience in state government, as well as the relationships he’s forged over the years, will be helpful to the county moving forward.
Earlier this year the county apportionment commission voted to increase the number of board members to reflect an increase in the county’s population, bringing the total to nine. District 7 is one of three that were created to reflect the change. Others are District 5, comprised of parts of Acme and East Bay townships and District 8 in the southwest corner of the county that includes Grant, Mayfield and Paradise townships and a portion of Blair Township.
The three new districts have no incumbents.
District 1 currently is represented by Coffia. Under the new map, which moves the edge of her current district to the north, she will be in District 2 if she opts to run again. She has not said whether she plans to run again.
As of Wednesday, only Schmidt had filed to run in the November election. The filing deadline is April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.