RAPID CITY — Each of the examination rooms contains working medical devices from decades past.
Exam Room 2 has a 1918 McManis table under a framed newspaper advertisement touting its uses. Two of the rooms have a Spinalator ‘rolling massage table.’ One is a 1948 version, the other a decade older.
Two of the rooms contain Hyfrecators to remove warts — one from 1944 and another from 1953 when his father used to practice medicine in Flint. The black devices resemble an old telephone, the ones with the cord still attached.
Exam Room 1 has a solid mahogany OB-GYN table dating back to the 1940s that belonged to former area doctor, Dr. Douglas Frantz.
“Try and pick that up,” Dr. Bruce Lirones said.
The outside of the Rapid City building doesn’t say medical office, except for ‘Dr. Lirones, D.O.’ etched out of a metal sign topped with a moose and a pine tree. The waiting room inside has a working fireplace, a table ready for a game of checkers and a guitar patients have been known to tune and strum.
Lirones doesn’t do electronic records or e-scripts. Medical assistants don’t carry a tablet.
This is medical old-school, rural medicine with a capital ‘R.’
“He’s just a down-to-earth person; he definitely is,” said Mary Ritchie, a Kalkaska resident who worked with Lirones at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Bellaire and has been a patient for some 25 years. “He really wanted to be a country doctor and that’s what he was.
“He is the last of a breed, a real hometown hero.”
Lirones — who still does house calls and has not one, but two black medical bags — may be the last of the working country doctors.
But on Jan. 31, after 37 years of practice in Kalkaska and Antrim counties, Lirones is retiring.
Medicare rules are changing requiring prior authorization. Electronic prescription capability will be mandated.
“You can’t afford to play that game,” Lirones said.
A Medicare reimbursement formula calculates patients as ‘relative value units.’
“I’m scared the way it’s going, people’s loss of autonomy,” Lirones said. “Physicians have to do what the insurance companies say.”
So Lirones preferred to go out on his own terms. It’s how his father operated in Flint and how it used to be in the area. He rattled off the names of the doctors who used to practice family medicine in Mancelona, Bellaire, Central Lake, Ellsworth, East Port and Elk Rapids.
“You had all these little communities and the docs just took care of you,” he said. “They went to the hospital and delivered the babies. It was just a different kind of health care system. It was wonderful.”
Specialty switch
After graduating from Carman High School in Flint — before it was Carman-Ainsworth — Lirones enrolled at Albion College with his sights on becoming a dentist. His mechanical aptitude was part of the reason; the other was the hours.
“My dad was a doctor and I watched ... the dentist drive down the road and come past. He was home at 4:30. My dad would come home at 11 o’clock at night and I thought, ‘This job is nuts.’”
On the last day of medical school application, Lirones decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“It was more a feeling in my heart,” he said. “I wanted to be a country doctor. It’s kind of like becoming a medical missionary.”
Lirones enrolled at the first school of osteopathic medicine, Kirksville College in northeast Missouri. Kirksville had a “wonderful rural clinic program” and cemented Lirones’ path.
“I did just what I’m doing here and I loved it,” he said. “You’d run around making house calls, taking care of people.”
Lirones miraculously graduated from medical school without any debt. He said medical school was only $5,000 a year at the time, but Lirones also spent a dozen summers painting houses.
“I made more money painting houses than I did playing doctor,” he boasted.
Northern niche
Lirones graduated medical school in 1982 as the youngest in his class and came north to Traverse City for a one-year rotating internship at the Osteopathic Hospital in Traverse City. Since his mother was a Mancelona native, Lirones decided to open an office in the county. The doctor purchased an old house at 10190 SE Alden Highway in 1982 and remodeled it, living above his practice for three years with Lisa, his wife of 37 years. His first day running his own medical office was July 19, 1983.
“I had 14 patients (the first day); didn’t even have a sign put up,” Lirones said, noting some couldn’t believe he was the D.O. and were looking for his father. “I think I picked an area that needed a doctor.”
He remembers an office call was $15 and his malpractice insurance was $700 for a whole year. The pre-natal charge was $150 and it was $250 to deliver a baby.”
Lirones stopped delivering babies in the late 1980s. Malpractice insurance had climbed to about $17,000 a year.
“I couldn’t afford it,” he said. “I couldn’t play the game. I stopped doing all the hospital medicine. I couldn’t afford to step in the door.”
After 10 years in Alden, Lirones worked for the Burns Clinic in Bellaire for six years. A restricted covenant prohibited him from Antrim County so Lirones moved 300 feet into Kalkaska County. He bought a 24-foot-by-32-foot, two-bedroom house in 1998, added a 24-foot-by-24-foot addition and opened on the first business day of 1999.
Deer are frequent visitors to the medical office. A cougar once strolled past his office window.
Community impact
Lirones’ impact stretched beyond the walls of his medical office. He served as the medical doctor for the Bellaire football team for more than a decade and helped raise more than $150,000 in playground equipment in Rapid City, Alden and Bellaire.
“He’s a great boss,” said Michelle Kellner, Lirones’ office manager/biller for six years in Alden and during his Rapid City tenure. “It’s been wonderful working for him. He’s very understanding. He’s just an easy-going guy. Plus he’s a great doctor.”
The doctor’s approach to medicine and the way he practiced it will resonate.
Lirones said he was taught a simple lesson in medical school and put it into practice: “Pull up a chair and listen to them,” he said.
“The big thing he does with the patients is he listens,” said Kellner, who was a patient before she went to work for Lirones. “He really listens and tries to get to the bottom of things. If he can’t figure it out, he goes elsewhere. He’ll research it or even ask another doctor.
“He doesn’t like to leave anything unfinished.”
“He saw us through thick and thin,” said Mary Ritchie, who spoke of Lirones as more of a friend than a doctor. “He’s just a remarkable guy who knew his people. He looked beyond the symptoms to the cause.”
“He sent you to a specialist whether you wanted to or not,” added husband Tom Ritchie from the background, a patient for more than three decades.
Lirones said he has plenty to keep him busy in retirement, starting with spending more time with his wife and two sons. There’s also rebuilding two Mark 28 Hurricane boat motors, tinkering with a 1940 Chevy half-ton he rebuilt in college or fishing with high school buddy Greg Lundeen.
While he plans to stay local, his professional exit will have an impact in northwestern Kalkaska County, southwestern Antrim County and beyond.
“Tremendously,” Kellner said. “It’s going to leave a big hole.”
Colleen Moglovkin, second generation owner of Alden’s Mill House, is a third generation patient. Moglovkin said her mom and grandparents were some of Lirones’ first patients.
“It’s a great, great loss,” she said, who remembers Lirones making house calls and seeing patients after hours. “You won’t find another doctor like him. He’s unique.”
Lirones sent out letters to 400 families announcing the termination of his practice and he’s been busy ever since, as generations drop by for one last visit.
Lirones said there have been lots of hugs and well wishes.
“I’m not dying,” he joked. “It’s just hard. It’s hard to think about not being a doctor.”
