TRAVERSE CITY — A new enabling agreement between the six counties that make up Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority is in place after about six months spent rewriting it.
Each county voted unanimously to approve the agreement which was signed by clerks and board chairs from each county. It is now in the process of being recognized by the state. Northern Lakes also is working on a new set of bylaws to accompany the agreement.
“I am very satisfied with the process we applied to update the agreement,” said county Administrator Nate Alger. “Going forward, the proof is going to be in the pudding.”
Along with Grand Traverse, the other five counties include Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford. Together, the six counties provide $1.2 million in funding to Northern Lakes, which manages about $90 million in services. The cost for Grand Traverse, the most populous of the six, is $682,200 per year.
Grand Traverse County had not been getting satisfactory service from Northern Lakes for decades, according to county board members, and in May 2022 voted to leave the agency and create its own. The move would have dissolved the authority.
Alger said the enabling agreement had not been touched since 2003, when the authority was formed. The six counties later agreed to rewrite the agreement, a process that was rocky in the beginning, but later improved.
“But what we avoided was a devastating collapse of our mental health structure,” Alger said. “It’s now on Northern Lakes to take that mandate and provide better services.”
Rob Hentschel, county board chairman, said that, as with any negotiation, there was some give and take.
“Now we’ve got some tools to work with Northern Lakes and the other counties to ensure our citizens get what they need going forward,” Hentschel said.
One such tool is a new dispute resolution process in which disputes that can’t be resolved will be presented to a seven-member Dispute Resolution Committee that will have two members from Grand Traverse County and one each from the other five counties.
The committee will be chaired by the CEO of Northern Michigan Regional Entity that manages Medicaid funding for mental health, developmental disabilities and addiction services in its 21-county region, although the CEO will not have a vote.
“The biggest victory is that now, when we feel we are not getting the services we need and Northern Lakes is turning a deaf ear, we have a recourse,” Hentschel said. “Years ago, we had jail services reduced. Now we can do something about it.”
The annual fee paid to Northern Lakes covers crisis services for people, including those in jail, but does not pay for counseling and other types of services many incarcerated people need. Estimates are that 30 percent to 40 percent of people in jail have mental illnesses, substance use disorder or both.
Advanced Correctional Healthcare was hired in November and will be paid $1.223 million under a one-year contract. The company is expected to provide medical and mental health services. It is the third healthcare company to work in the jail in as many years.
In Michigan, people have their Medicaid insurance cut off when they are in jail. Hentschel said he’d like to see Michigan become a state where they can stay on Medicaid until their cases are adjudicated.
“We’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty and this is like a punishment,” he said.
Across the six counties, Northern Lakes serves about 3,500 adults with serious mental illnesses, 950 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and 900 children with serious emotional disturbances.
“Throughout this period of uncertainty, staff remained committed to providing world-class service and did not lose focus on the families in our community,” said Brian Martinus, Northern Lakes interim CEO. “Our services and supports help some of the most vulnerable in our communities.
“This process really reinforced just how much these services are prized by the community.”
