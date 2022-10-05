Count Day Countdown: After steep declines during pandemic, area schools may see enrollment bump

TRAVERSE CITY — On fall count day — today — some superintendents expect increases in enrollment, while others expect to see numbers decline consistent with the trends of the past decade.
In Michigan, the first Wednesday of October is one of two days during the school year when Michigan schools are tasked with counting their students to track student enrollment and calculate schools’ per-pupil funding.
October count day carries significantly more weight in the per-pupil funding calculation than the other count day, which takes place in February.
In the 10-year gap between the 2012-13 school year and the 2021-22 school year, Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District lost more than 2,500 students — an 11.1 percent dip in enrollment. Michigan, as a whole, lost about 131,000 students, an 8.3 percent drop, in the same decade.
A majority of the traditional public schools and public school academies in the region saw enrollment drops in same time period.
Some saw enrollments dwindle more with each new school year, while others watched enrollment rise and fall from year-to-year.
The COVID-19 pandemic also had a significant impact on school enrollment. Between the 2019-20 school year and the 2021-22 school year, Michigan schools lost more than 57,000 students. In that same time frame, North Ed lost about 1,000 students.
North Ed keeps track of some of the reasons why students leave their schools, except for Traverse City Area Public Schools, which uses its own in-house accounting system, said North Ed Communications Director Ryan Jarvi. The numbers are self-reported by school districts and may be inaccurate, depending on whether or not someone neglected to enter a reason for why a student left, Jarvi said.
According to North Ed’s data, 578 students in the ISD transferred to another Michigan school district between the end of the 2020-21 school year and the start of the 2021-22 school year. Sixty-five transferred to a school outside of Michigan, 24 enrolled in a non-public school and 111 enrolled in homeschool.
But, preliminary numbers for the ISD’s enrollment for the 2022-23 school year show potential for a bump.
“While long-term trends may show a decline in student enrollment regionally, the preliminary data we have shows some potential for more recent positive growth in student enrollments for the public schools in our region,” Jarvi said in an email. “Of course, this data is preliminary and we’ll have a better indication of where we stand following the official Count Day and once those numbers are certified.”
Forest Area Community Schools is one district in the region that is expecting an increase.
The district saw a 20.7 percent drop in enrollment in the last 10 years, going from 621 students during the 2012-13 school year to 487 students during the 2021-22 school year. But, enrollment has been steady since the 2014-15 school year.
During that same time frame, Forest Area saw a steep 49.7 percent drop in its kindergarten enrollment — from 53 to 27 students in the last 10 years. The 2021-22 school year was the first time in a decade that kindergarten enrollment dipped below 30 students.
However, Forest Area Superintendent Joshua Rothwell said this year they have already counted 42 students in kindergarten, and he expects the district as a whole to see a bump in enrollment this count day.
Traverse City Area Public Schools saw a 9.7 percent drop in student enrollment between the 2012-13 and 2021-22 school years. TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the TCAPS administration is expecting to tally 100 fewer students on count day this year.
TCAPS paid for the Middle Cities Education Association to conduct a study on the school district’s enrollment, looking at all factors and giving a five-to-10-year outlook of enrollment projections.
Based on the results, VanWagoner said TCAPS expects 100-student decreases for the next couple of school years.
Rothwell and VanWagoner both said that the decline in enrollment is tightly linked to the cost of housing in northern Michigan, which is difficult to afford for a young family. Whether or not the downward trend of enrollment in the region continues will be dependent on whether or not families continue to get priced out of the area or more affordable housing appears.
“If we can solve that housing crisis, if you want to call it a crisis, I think you’re gonna see a lot of families moving to northern Michigan, specifically, to our district, which is 30 or 40 minutes outside of Traverse City,” Rothwell said. “It gives us a little bit more affordable areas to make that investment.”
More than population
Regional and statewide data also show population changes that contributed to the years-long declining public school enrollment —but the rate of change suggests leaving northern Michigan isn’t the only factor.
Figures from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show that the population is getting older. In 2010, residents aged 65 and older accounted for just more than 15 percent of the region covered by the Grand Traverse County Health Department. By 2019, that share had risen to nearly 21 percent.
The most up-to-date population figures are from 2020, and the totals from that year are partially estimated to account for possible inaccuracies arising from the pandemic.
But the declining trend is well established, going back more than a decade.
In the 10 years from 2011 to 2020, the number of children aged zero to 17 dropped by 6.7 percent in the five counties that feed into Northwest Education Services ISD — Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau.
An overlapping cohort, children aged 6-19, or roughly school-age and a little older, saw a roughly 7.1 percent decline in those same years.
While there is no official data from 2021 or 2022, there were no signs in 2020 of an impending upswing from children just a few years younger. The population rate for children ages 0 through 5 has been comparable, decreasing by 6.9 percent in the previous 10 years.
Still, even assuming the trend has continued over the past two years, the rate of decline in school-aged children remains less severe than the two-digit percentage drop-off in enrollment rates, suggesting there may be other factors, too.
University of Michigan Researcher Tareena Musaddiq studied state trends through Michigan Education Research Institute, a partnership between the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and state offices like the Michigan Department of Education.
Based on data going back to 2014, Musaddiq said enrollment has trickled off annually at a rate consistent with population declines.
“But right when the pandemic hits, we see the decline being even sharper, and it continues to be that way in the second year of the pandemic as well,” she said. “Which means that it’s not just population declining. It’s something to do with the pandemic as well.”
In fall 2020, kindergarten enrollment rates were hit the hardest, dropping by 10 percent statewide, according to a report compiled by Musaddiq and her fellow researchers.
So, where are school-aged children going instead of public school?
It’s impossible to get an exact count, especially for children who aren’t being enrolled in kindergarten in the first place, but Musaddiq and her colleagues had more luck tracking children who got pulled out of public school before first grade. In those cases, parents sometimes inform the school what alternative they’re choosing.
For 56 percent of those students in fall 2020, parents opted for homeschooling. Another 15 percent turned to private schools.
But reports suggest those proportions could lend themselves to at least a partial rebound in the coming years. While private school transferees were unlikely to return, 50 percent of the homeschoolers did at the start of the following school year, fall 2021. That led to a slight uptick in enrollment statewide, though still not to pre-2020 levels, Musaddiq said.
“I think it’ll take another couple of years to figure it out,” she said.
If those rates do spring back, there may be continued achievement gaps between students who were taken out of school early on and those who weren’t. Because homeschooling isn’t regulated, returning students may not have received the same grade-level preparation as others. The long-term implications of that will take much longer to determine, Musaddiq said.
Why it matters
Student enrollment matters to most schools, because the number of students they have predicts how much funding they will receive from the state. With the most recent state school aid act, schools will receive $9,135 per-pupil as their foundational funding.
As schools lose students, less money flows from the per-pupil allowance, which is meant to cover basic costs, like salaries, building operations and transportation costs. Declining enrollment can cause cascading effects on a school district, like teacher layoffs, school closures or cuts to transportation.
“Obviously, a decline in enrollment, you’re missing that per-pupil foundation, so you have to make adjustments,” Rothwell said. “Sometimes we have to make layoffs and such. Thankfully, we haven’t had to do that in the last few years here.”
In a school district like TCAPS, which covers a large geographical area, declining enrollment means that maintaining the same number of school buildings year-to-year becomes difficult. But, keeping those buildings is still important to their neighborhoods and their students to ensure kids’ rides to and from school are a reasonable length, VanWagoner said.
Amid statewide public school enrollment declines and population changes, there may be more cause for concern even outside of schools’ budgets. Schools prepare students to enter the workforce and help their communities. When that population of youth dwindles, the services that support communities do as well.
“We have a need for public education in every community across the state,” VanWagoner said. “I think if you look at the amount of employers in our community that are looking for workers, we almost are at the point where we have more people that need service than we have enough people to service them.”