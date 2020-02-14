TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday was Count Day for school districts across Michigan.
Although the February figure is less impactful — accounting for only 10 percent of a district’s state funding compared to 90 percent in October — the number itself is important because it provides a benchmark for schools seeing either a decline or increase in enrollment.
Each student represents a dollar figure, and for most of the districts that figure is $8,111 for the 2019-20 school year.
Count Day results around northern Michigan have largely been mixed for the last four years. Benzie Central Schools dropped 55 students from last February, but Buckley Community Schools jumped from 405 students to 430 this year. Those 25 extra students could equal nearly $203,000 in additional state aid for a district that draws from a small taxpayer base.
The recent release of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget for 2020-21 — that includes a 4.9 percent increase in school aid to $15.9 billion — comes with $290 million more to that base per-pupil figure, bumping it up to $8,336. Lowest-funded districts, which includes Buckley and a majority of northern Michigan schools, would see a $225 increase while the highest-funded would get an extra $150 per student.
Buckley Superintendent Jessica Harrand said she is “cautiously optimistic” about Whitmer’s proposal, but she remembers hearing similar numbers last year and then was “unexpectedly surprised” when the governor used her line-item veto power to temporarily take away funding from rural districts. She said that had a “significant impact” on Buckley even though the money was eventually restored.
“When you’re trying to determine a budget and set out what you’re going to do for the year, it’s really hard when you have that piece taken away and we have to go on with our day-to-day operations and hope that maybe it will be restored,” Harrand said. “It seems strange that funding is different based on where you live. I’m supportive of any legislation that would close that gap.”
Several northern Michigan superintendents, including Kingsley’s Keith Smith and Forest Area’s Josh Rothwell, met with legislators in Lansing on Wednesday to discuss the proposal and voice their concerns, including pushing for a 2x formula for per-pupil funding instead of Whitmer’s proposed 1.5x. Local lawmaker Sen. Wayne Schmidt, who is also the chairman of the K-12 and Michigan Department of Education Appropriations subcommittee, was on hand to hear from the state’s top administrators, and Rothwell said it sounded as if the senate would propose 2x.
“I honestly felt like they listened a little bit more,” Rothwell said. “We’ve been down in years past when it’s almost been a superficial meeting. I appreciate their time, but also that they really take in what we’re saying. I felt they heard what we were asking for here in northern Michigan.”
Whitmer’s proposal also focuses on a continued push for weighted funding, which means schools with districts who have students that cost more to educate would receive more funding. The budget calls for $60 million more each for special education and at-risk students and $5 million more for English language learners.
The School Finance Resource Collaborative, which conducted a study in 2018 seeking to find the true cost of educating a child, hailed Whitmer’s progress toward a weighted formula.
SFRC Project Director Robert McCann said it is a “fairer school funding approach that helps all students succeed, regardless of their circumstances.”
Others aren’t so sure a weighted formula is the way to go.
Smith called Whitmer’s proposal “one of the more interesting budgets we’ve seen in quite some time,” and said the impact on northern Michigan schools remains to be seen. He’s concerned the weighted formula along with the 1.5x will “go back and create some of the inequities that we’ve spent so long getting away from.”
“You’ve got to love the SFRC study, and it’s nice that people are acknowledging some kids cost more to educate than others. Unfortunately, the devil’s in the details,” Smith said. “The potential negative is this takes us backwards, from a northern Michigan standpoint, to creating inequity with the downstate schools. Kids in northern Michigan do cost just as much to educate as kids down south.”
Rothwell said Forest Area, which has a student population with high special education needs and one that relies heavily on free and reduced lunches, could benefit from the weighted formula, but he called it a “double-edged sword.”
“A lot of that money needs to go where it’s needed most,” Rothwell said, “but I don’t want folks micromanaging how we’re spending a lot of that budget. It would be nice just to give us the money, and then we can put it where we need it.”
The Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to present their budget proposals in the coming weeks and months.
