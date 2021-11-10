TRAVERSE CITY — The multi-million dollar price tag for a bridge over the Boardman River Valley was revealed at a public hearing held Tuesday.

Three bridge options include the Hartman-and-Hammond connection with an estimated cost of about $81 million; the former Sabin Dam crossing, with a cost of about $59.3 million; and widening the Cass Road crossing where a bridge already exists or building a parallel bridge would cost about $53.8 million.

East-west transportation coverage Continuing and archived coverage of the Traverse City area's east-west transportation issue, including the long-debated Hartman-Hammond bridge…

All costs are given in 2021 dollars and were obtained by OHM Advisors, which is being paid about $2 million to do a Planning and Environmental Linkages study focusing on the Boardman River Corridor. The company was paid $391,062 to do an East-West Corridor Transportation Study in 2018-19. The three connections were identified by OHM earlier this year as the most feasible.

Traffic numbers obtained by the company show that using estimated traffic growth for 2045, a bridge at Hartman and Hammond roads would reduce the volume of traffic on South Airport Road by 37 percent, as well as ease congestion on the entire traffic system, including Front and Eighth streets. Construction costs per vehicle are $3,700, according to OHM consultants.

If a bridge is built at the Sabin crossing traffic would be reduced by 22 percent on South Airport and would have a cost of $5,300 per vehicle, while widening the Cass Road bridge would reduce traffic by 11 percent with a per-vehicle cost of $7,700.

A fourth alternative is not building a bridge at all and is the option favored by many people at the hearing.

“They don’t need that bridge,” said David Petrove, of Interlochen, adding that those who want the bridge are more interested in corporate interests than what community residents want, he said.

“Traverse City has become overdeveloped,” Petrove said. “They should be building a bypass around the city.”

John Nelson, of Traverse City, says he’s for the no-build option. The costs are significant and don’t come close to balancing out a modest improvement in traffic.

“I’m a fiscal conservative and I think this is a waste of money,” Nelson said.

Grand Traverse County Road Commission Trustee Jason Gillman supports building a bridge and said the county needs to look at the future and how demographics will develop.

“The future need is going to be pretty incredible,” Gillman said. “Already we’ve seen stress on South Airport Road.”

All three options would include access for pedestrians, said OHM’s Steve Dearing, practice leader for traffic services.

All three would also impact a nature preserve that runs along the entire corridor, Dearing said. Federal law stipulates that the Federal Highway Administration cannot approve the use of land from public parks, recreational areas, wildlife and waterfowl refuges or historic sites unless there is no alternative or the administration determines the use of the land will have a minimal impact.

Heather Neitzke was inspecting maps and graphics that were placed around the meeting room. She said she hadn’t yet made up her mind whether a bridge should be built.

“I tend to not want to impact the wetlands,” Neitzke said. “It’s also important to keep the Boardman River health and viable.”

If the Hartman-Hammond route is recommended, the bridge would have to be very high and would be about 1,400 feet long in order to minimize the impact to the Boardman River Valley, Dearing said.

Gillman said it’s worth it to build the high bridge, especially given the environmental concerns.

If the Sabin option is chosen there would be fewer environmental impacts because the area was already disturbed by the recent removal of the dam.

Both the Sabin and Cass Road options would have a high number of residential displacements.

Susan Wheadon, who is with the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, said there needs to be fewer cars on the road and more mass transit options because of climate change.

“It’s 2021,” she said. “With everything that’s going on we need a whole new fresh look. We need a different approach.”

Barb Zupin also objects to a bridge.

“We’re getting urban sprawl here and we’re giving up parkland and precious wetlands,” Zupin said. “For a freeway? For five lanes of highway?”

The Federal Highway Administration PEL process helps to determine if a community is eligible for federal funds that will be needed to construct a bridge. The PEL also streamlines the application process if the county decides to build a crossing.

If the county determines a bridge is needed, permitting, design and obtaining easements could put construction out about 10 to 15 years.

OHM is expected to hold another public hearing to gather input and will make its final recommendation by February or March, Dearing said.