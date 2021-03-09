TRAVERSE CITY — Maintaining Traverse City’s water system for the next 20 years will come at a price.
City commissioners got an idea of just how much from a water reliability study, which city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said looks at current uses while projecting future demand. Engineering consultant firm Hubbell, Roth & Clark Inc rated the city’s system as adequate, Krueger told commissioners at their study session Monday.
The system’s average daily demand is 5.43 million gallons per day, with maximum demand spiking to 13.48 million gallons per day in the summer, according to the study. Krueger said that’s projected to rise to 16.03 million gallons per day by 2040, assuming current population growth trends hold steady.
That would be about 80 percent of the water treatment plant’s current capacity, and the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recommends water system operators start planning to add capacity when users start drawing water at 80 percent of the system’s capacity, Krueger said. The study listed some ways to increase treatment plant capacity, including upgrading the pump station that draws water from East Grand Traverse Bay and pushes it to the plant.
“It looks to be that we’re sitting in a pretty good spot for capacity,” he said.
Keeping up with demand growth and addressing other issues — including undersized water mains impacting firefighting — could cost millions over 20 years, with the study recommending $13,383,000 in distribution systems and $6,529,000 in water treatment plant projects and upgrades.
Those figures are based on 2020 dollars, Krueger said after city Commissioner Roger Putman pointed out that estimates for projects in 2030 and so forth are likely to cost considerably more.
Some of the project costs caught Krueger off-guard, he said in response to Commissioner Ashlea Walter, although he added they’re probably more accurate than those in a past reliability study — the state requires them every five years.
Krueger said he, city Manager Marty Colburn and others will go through those projects to figure out how to plan for them in the city’s Capital Improvement Program.
Commissioners Tim Werner and Brian McGillivary said they want to see short explainers for why each project is recommended, and both had some suggestions for prioritizing them.
Each said they would rather see city money — paid in by water customers — go to projects that don’t involve adding redundancy or address seemingly small areas.
They questioned a $500,000 project for Wayne Hill, which seemed to benefit only a handful of homes. But Krueger said those homes could completely lose water if firefighters need to use a hydrant downhill, and the high pressure district serves Morgan Farms as well.
McGillivary said he would rather see old transmission lines replaced — the city has more than 4,000 feet installed between 1881 and 1929 out of more than 660,000, according to the report, with the majority of the system installed before the 1960s.
Commissioner Christie Minervini asked how much of those costs would be shared with the townships to which Traverse City sells water — Elmwood, Garfield and Peninsula townships, Krueger said, and city Manager Marty Colburn said that the cost-sharing breakdown would depend on the component.
Krueger previously said water rates increases are likely, and Mayor Jim Carruthers said former city Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer warned as much.
Krueger said he and Colburn are looking at funding options, including the possibility of borrowing for big projects and the least costly way to do so.
Carruthers said he’s hoping the city manager can figure out how to move toward the city goal of fixing and upgrading water-related infrastructure on top of numerous other big-budget projects for roads, bridges, the sewer system and more.
“We have a big chunk of old infrastructure to maintain and fix and limited money, so Marty, you’re going to have to do your magic and pull some of that money together,” he said.
