TRAVERSE CITY — Coronavirus is the nasty bug making its way around the world and now across the United States.
The virus can cause severe illness and some infected people have even died. The illness caused by the coronavirus is called COVID-19.
National, state and local health officials are closely watching the situation in case they need to act.
“We’ve been in that mode and working on things for well over a month,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department health officer.
She said the coronavirus outbreak breeding both illness and fear hasn’t yet appeared in Michigan, but that hasn’t stopped health and emergency preparedness officials from prepping.
Officials have been making plans to coordinate with first responders and identify locations for any potentially needed isolation or quarantine zones, Hirschenberger said.
“It’s not something where we wait for something to happen and then meet,” she said.
Hirschenberger said local residents actually face greater risks of contracting influenza or other respiratory illnesses right now.
She encouraged normal hygiene routines to reduce risk of all illness, such as hand-washing, avoiding close contact with those who are ill and disinfecting surfaces, among others.
“It’s fair to be concerned. We are all watching it develop and spread across, especially from other continents,” Hirschenberger said.
Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities.
Districts have rushed to update emergency plans this week after federal officials warned that the virus, which started in China, is almost certain to begin spreading in the U.S. Many are preparing for possible school closures that could stretch weeks or longer, even as they work to tamp down panic among students, parents and teachers.
That’s the story at Traverse City Area Public Schools, too.
Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said the district is putting together contingency plans in the event of a pandemic and the district is forced to close down. Officials intend to continue educating students via online learning should that happen, he said.
“We are looking at scenarios. What do we do if we are shut down for one week? What if it were two weeks or god-forbid a whole month?” Pavelka said.
Superintendent Nick Ceglarek, of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said it will take some extra planning for an entire school system to continue lessons online in the event of a lengthy closure. That would be critical, he said, especially for homes that lack internet access.
“We would want to make sure we are reaching all of our students,” Ceglarek said.
In the meantime, the superintendent said it’s important for parents to continue to send their children to school unless they are sick. The ISD covers 16 public school districts in the local five-county area.
“While we want to be vigilant ... we also don’t want to incite unnecessary panic,” Ceglarek said.
In Washington, President Donald Trump worked this week to minimize fears about the virus, but on Wednesday he and federal health officials recommended that schools start planning for arrival of the COVID-19 virus “just in case.”
“It’s the perfect time for businesses, health care systems, universities and schools to look at their pandemic preparedness plans, dust them off, and make sure that they’re ready,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
School letters sent home from coast to coast this week sought to assure parents that, in most communities, the risk of exposure to the virus is still very low. Most suggested the same precautions used to combat the flu: Wash hands frequently, cover sneezes and coughs, and stay home if fever or other symptoms arise.
On Thursday, a letter from TCAPS reminded parents and employees that district officials have experience preparing for and responding to H1N1 — “swine flu” — in 2009, as well as developing plans last year related to concerns about the spread of measles.
Those lessons will help plan for coronavirus, Pavelka said.
TCAPS workers are reportedly also doing additional cleaning in the district’s schools and buses to help combat the spread of seasonal illnesses. That includes frequent cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms and common areas.
“It’s something we do not want to be caught ill-prepared for,” Pavelka said. “We are going to be good citizens in this and protect the community, too.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday urged residents to follow simple steps health officials recommend. People should wash their hands, not touch their face, replace handshakes with elbow or fist bumps and cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, she said.
“The main goal of these efforts is to help slow the spread of the virus,” Whitmer said. “I urge all Michiganders to take these recommendations very seriously and share this information with their friends, family and co-workers.”
Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite evidence that most people who aren’t sick don’t need to wear them.
That’s actually causing problems with shortages for medical workers, Hirschenberger said.
“There’s no evidence at all that supports putting on a surgical mask if you are not ill,” she said. “Typically masks are for those who are ill or those taking care of them.”
And regular medical masks won’t work to prevent coronavirus anyway, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare’s chief medical officer.
Coronavirus requires a particular type of mask for medical workers, she said, and Munson is stocking up its inventory.
Nefcy said the medical organization has had an emergency plan in place for a pandemic for a long time. Officials have even conducted mock patient arrival scenarios recently at all Munson-affiliated hospitals, she said.
“We’ve literally done that and all those went well,” Nefcy said.
Hospital workers practiced their responses to a patient — someone pretending to have coronavirus — showing up at a registration desk complaining of illness with a travel history that includes China. Workers practiced the required masking and relocation of the patient into a decompression room to minimize exposure risks, the doctor said.
Munson hospitals are also “dusting off” plans for possible surges in patients, Nefcy said.
Whitmer activated the state’s emergency operations center near Lansing to coordinate the response to the virus that has so far infected more than 83,000 globally, killing about 2,800.
State officials said more than 350 people in Michigan who traveled from China have been or are being monitored for symptoms — during which they self-quarantine at home for 14 days and limit their travel. None have shown symptoms to date — including the two people monitored by health officials in Grand Traverse County, Hirschenbeerger said.
Five people who were previously screened for the disease tested negative, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.
At Cherry Capital Airport, Director Kevin Klein said officials are kept informed by both the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration about how to protect against the illness and what to do should an ill person show up in the terminal.
“We’re on alert, but I wouldn’t say high alert. Our awareness is up,” Klein said.
Large, international airports are on the front line on the coronavirus landscape, he said, and risk in Michigan is lower than other places — including at airports.
However, Klein said airport employees are trained on how to handle any passengers who arrive in Traverse City showing signs of the illness. That includes personal protective equipment use, communication protocol and how to properly disinfect public spaces after an ill person is gone, he said.
Klein said there have been a few flight passengers who have come through the Traverse City airport wearing protective face masks, but not any more than during any other flu season.
