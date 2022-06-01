TRAVERSE CITY — After a hot and steamy Memorial Day weekend and a rainy end, the start of June should be sunny and dry.
That’s according to the National Weather Service forecast for Traverse City through Monday, and NWS Meteorologist Sean Christensen. Those in the Traverse City area can expect temperatures cooler than the weekend with the occasional chance of showers over the next several days.
Highs through June 7 are forecast to be in the upper 60s to 70 here and there, with rain disappearing from the forecast until Saturday night, according to the NWS. Conditions are expected to be sunny.
Gone too is humidity that climbed to the mid-60 percent range Tuesday. Christensen said people in the Traverse City area can expect dry conditions.
He said there was a marginal chance for severe weather in the region Monday night, with damaging winds being the most likely if conditions became severe at all.
“Definitely the biggest story with this event would probably be damaging wind, that’s ... probably the biggest potential for that whole event,” he said.
Otherwise, the cold front dropping daily highs from the long weekend’s heat — temperatures hit 92 degrees Monday at Cherry Capital Airport, according to NWS observations — was also the perfect setup for rain Monday night, Christensen said. Scattered showers were expected to drop up to 0.25 inch of rain, although the amount could vary greatly from place to place.
That front prompted the NWS to warn of the potential for severe weather along a line stretching northeast from the panhandle of Texas up to Lake Huron, maps show. Forecasters expected the worst in Texas and Oklahoma, but there was still a chance for bad conditions further northeast, including a slight chance of a tornado in the mid-Lower Peninsula.
Small as the chance was for severe weather Monday, Christensen said the NWS was keeping an eye on conditions as they developed.
He agreed the EF3 tornado that hit Gaylord on May 20 — killing two, injuring dozens and destroying or damaging numerous buildings and vehicles, according to the Associated Press — was still fresh on everyone’s mind when forecasters calculated a 2-percent chance for a tornado in a swath of the mid-Lower Peninsula.
That slight possibility Monday was for an area roughly from north of Pentwater to Marion, south to Alma and west to Holland, NWS maps show.
Conditions on May 20 were much more perilous — the NWS figured a 15-percent chance of a tornado, Christensen said.
“When it comes to severe weather, there always is that potential and we don’t like to say, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it,’ because there is always a potential for a thunderstorm to pop off and move through the area just like what happened on the 20th,” he said.
