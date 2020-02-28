TRAVERSE CITY — More than 3,000 days into a 40- to 70-year sentence, Robert Jensen Schwander will return to his prison cell after a fourth resentencing cut his prison time by a quarter.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Friday reduced the 26-year-old’s sentence for the murder of Carly Lewis after powerful pleas from both him and the parents of his victim.
The 33- to 50-year judgment came before a packed courtroom, seats filled with the friends and family members of both Lewis and Schwander.
Elsenheimer cited several reasons for cutting Schwander's sentence by 25 percent, which still exceeded state guidelines.
“Who we don’t hear from today is Carly — she might have the best reasons of why he should not be out in our community,” her father, Todd Lewis, told the court Friday. “As a father, my only hope at this time is to keep our community safe.”
In 2011, a jury convicted Schwander, then 17, of second-degree murder for stabbing 16-year-old Lewis to death with a pair of scissors.
Court documents state he then left her to bleed that June day, coming back two days later to wrap the teen in plastic and dumping her in a nearby public works site.
Investigators wouldn’t find her body for 12 days.
Lewis died days before her 17th birthday, and after an emotional trial, Judge Thomas Power levied Schwander a 40-70 year sentence — more than three times the state’s minimum 13.5- to 22.5-year guidelines. He’d been charged with open murder, which allows a jury to convict on first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.
A judge can exceed guidelines under court rules, but only if adequate reason is given.
That lack of reasoning has been a sticking point that’s ping-ponged the murder case between 13th Circuit and Appellate courtrooms for the past 9 years — and one that on Friday, brought Schwander before a judge for sentencing for the fourth time.
His attorney, Craig Elhart, urged the court to follow sentencing guidelines.
“The difficulty with cases like this is there are clearly no winners and there never will be,” he said. “All of us wanted it to be done once and we wouldn’t be here.”
He argued Schwander was a 17-year-old, a child, when the crime was committed, and that he’s been changed by prison and learned from his mistakes.
County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg disagreed.
She cited Schwander’s violent, spiralling behavior, his frequent lies throughout the investigation and a betrayal of trust.
“(He) was invited into the Lewis’ home, was given a place to stay … was given a blanket and pillows. … Susie Lewis drove him to school every day,” she said. “And for that, he took their daughter.”
Lewis, described in testimony as a kind-hearted animal-lover with aspirations to be a hairstylist, went missing that June 2 evening, the Record-Eagle previously reported. Hundreds of flyers for the missing Traverse City High School student plastered homes and businesses in the days to follow, but pleas from her family and an offered reward turned up little.
That changed when Schwander, previously taken in and given a place to stay by Lewis’ parents, approached Traverse City Police to confess. He led them to Lewis’ body, buried in a sand pile off Woodmere Avenue, on June 14.
Investigations revealed Lewis and Schwander had plans to meet up that June 2 afternoon. He brought the girl back to a makeshift shack he lived in near Woodmere and Beitner, and an “altercation” ensued, according to courtroom testimony.
When the dust settled, Lewis had been stabbed 10 times.
Schwander had previously been taken in, housed and fed by Lewis’ family. He shared his hatred of the girl with friends, the Record-Eagle previously reported, even mentioning a desire to kill her.
“I feel like I lost my Carly because he was jealous because I loved her so much,” Susan Lewis said. “I can never understand how he could take her life like that and not have any remorse.”
As Schwander reached his turn to speak, he stood for several moments in silence.
"I’m sorry, " he said, shaking his head in frustration. "I can’t. I’m just a coward, a menace to society, I can’t counter anything the prosecutor said. I’m just sorry. I’m sorry.
"I just hate that everybody hates me. There’s just so much that I can’t even put into words. I don’t even know where to start. The picture that was just painted of who I am by the state — even if I wanted to counter that, I’m not a word expert … and I’m just sorry. I’m sorry to the Lewis family. I think I’ve hurt enough people. I should just not say anything."
