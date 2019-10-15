TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s new president will be paid $185,000 for his first year on the job and will receive an additional $1,000 per month allowance for vehicle expenses.
Nick Nissley’s contract was approved by the NMC Board of Trustees at a special meeting held Monday.
The two-year contract is effective Jan. 1.
In his second year Nissley will be paid $190,000 plus the same cost-of-living increases given to other college staff and executives for the calendar year 2021.
Raises are contingent on a satisfactory job performance on his most recent annual review.
Nissley will also receive health insurance, 20 vacation days per year that can be accrued up to 40 days and $10,000 per year that he can use at his discretion to carry out the duties of his office.
In May the NMC board approved a salary range of $186,842 to $204,573 for the position, based on average presidential salaries from community colleges across the country.
Retiring President Timothy Nelson, who will leave at the end of December, is paid $220,138. He also has a vehicle allowance of $750 per month, the amount that was also approved by the board in May for the incoming president.
The change in the vehicle allowance was to simplify it, said Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications.
Nelson’s contract allowed for reimbursement of some additional auto expenses separately.
“Nick’s wraps it all up into one allowance,” Fairbanks said.
Nissley is Executive Director of The School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati. He will be NMC’s 11th president.
Nissley has 25 years of executive leadership, including as dean of business technologies for Cincinnati State Community College; executive director of leadership development at The Banff Center in Alberta, Canada; and vice president of organization development and learning at Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio.
He also spent three years as vice president of workforce and organization effectiveness and chief learning officer at the K-12 Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania, of which he is a graduate.
“I seek to inspire others through my can-do spirit and restless determination to continually improve upon the present,” Nissley said in a press release. “Engaging the strengths of NMC’s faculty and staff, I believe the college can achieve more than was originally imagined.”
In all, 67 people applied for NMC’s top post. Of those, 20 candidates were recommended by the Pauly Group, the search firm hired by the college. The NMC Presidential Search Committee narrowed the list to eight who were video interviewed, with five finalists chosen.
Those in-person interviews included a full day on campus with forums open to NMC employee groups and the public.
“Dr. Nissley’s proven experience in leadership and innovation make him the right leader to take our community’s college forward,” said Chris Bott, board president. “His decades in leadership development, his experience across the entire education spectrum and his long track record of executing strategic priorities are a tremendous asset not only for NMC, but the communities we serve in northern Michigan.”
Nissley was the best fit for NMC at this time, said Bott, who initially supported another candidate. Nissley, in fact, was chosen on a vote of 4-3, with Bott and Trustees Rachel Johnson and Kennard Weaver voting against Nissley as their top choice.
