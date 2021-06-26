TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers Energy’s plans to close a massive coal-fired power plant on Lake Michigan’s shore by 2025 could boost Traverse City Light & Power’s clean energy goals, and in more ways than one.
The city-owned utility has a life-of-plant contract to buy 10 megawatts of generating capacity from the newest of the three-unit J.H. Campbell Generating plant, said Tim Arends, TCL&P executive director. Unit No. 3 previously was set to go offline in 2040.
The Michigan Public Service Commission must approve Consumers Energy’s plan, Arends said. If so, it’ll open opportunities for TCL&P to meet its clean-energy goal before its self-imposed 2040 deadline.
“That was the reason it was way out there to 2040, is because we were tied to that life-of-plant contract,” Arends said.
The Jackson-based utility’s announcement Wednesday caught Arends and TCL&P board Chairperson Paul Heiberger by surprise, each said separately. Members of the TCL&P board had just adopted a resolution asking Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, owners of the J.H. Campbell Generating plant and Belle River power plant, respectively, to shut them down earlier than scheduled.
It could also mean more opportunities to buy low-cost solar power from large arrays, like the utility did in Hart, Arends said.
That’s where CMS Enterprises, owned by Consumers Energy’s parent corporation CMS Energy, is building a 100-megawatt array, according to the company. Of that, TCL&P through its membership in the Michigan Public Power Agency is set to get 10 megawatts for 20 years.
Consumers Energy’s announcement to switch to mostly clean energy, including 8,000 megawatts of new solar, could open the door for future projects like in Hart, Arends said.
“That’s what makes it more affordable for the smaller utilities like ourselves,” he said.
Similar arrangements helped make those coal power contracts so affordable, Arends said. It’s a welcome change, even if it means replacing the capacity in the future.
A message to Consumers Energy wasn’t returned Friday.
Michigan Public Power Agency will keep evaluating new power sources like Hart Solar based on price, reliability and environmental footprint, Michigan Public Power Agency CEO Patrick Bowland said in an email.
“Our 22 public power utilities working together can leverage economies of scale and resource diversification,” he said in the email. “This lowers the cost and reduces the risk of the power supply to our members.”
And while J.H. Campbell’s Unit No. 3 potentially closing sooner than anticipated creates some challenges, contingency planning, managing the agency’s portfolio of owned and contracted assets, plus market buys, mitigates those challenges, Bowland said in the email.
Closing J.H. Campbell, between Grand Haven and Holland, would be one of a number of shake-ups on the power grid. Belle Isle, south of Port Huron and owned by DTE Energy, will go offline in 2028, as previously reported.
It’s another source of power for TCL&P, and the two coal-fired plants combined amount to around 15-20 percent of the utility’s capacity, Arends said. He couldn’t speculate on future projects that would fill that gap, but it’s one the utility will need to address.
“We have to get our plan together soon, as these projects ... they take a long time to put together, so we’ll be looking at this in short order,” he said.
Heiberger, who works for an energy efficiency company and formerly for a solar installation company, said those closures should hasten the inevitable.
“Climate change is real, that is a fact, it’s one of the things that is impacting already our lives and will continue to impact that,” he said. “So the opportunity to get a good chunk of carbon emissions out and stopped is great.”
Consumers Energy, while planning to switch to 60 percent wind, solar and other renewables by 2040, still aims to keep some fossil fuels in its portfolio, turning to natural gas-fired plants instead for baseload power.
Those plans include buying more natural gas-fired power plants like one in Covert, Michigan — it’s a short distance from Palisades Nuclear Plant, formerly a Consumers Energy property set to close in spring 2022, according to current owner Entergy.
Natural gas, while a cleaner power source than coal, still comes with implications for how it’s extracted, transported and burned, Heiberger said.
Burning it releases the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. And incomplete combustion can release volatile organic compounds like formaldehyde, acid rain-causing nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide or methane.
High-efficiency and specially designed boilers can cut back on some emissions — Covert Generating Station, built in 2004, has “state of the art” emissions controls, according to current owner Eastern Generation.
Heiberger acknowledged that lithium and silicon mining, refinement and production of either storage batteries or solar panels also come with environmental costs.
“There’s no easy answer, certainly there’s no single silver bullet that everybody’s going to be able to just call upon and have an answer, but we’ll do what we can,” he said, adding solar is quickly becoming one of the cheapest sources on the market.
