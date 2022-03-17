TRAVERSE CITY — Difficulties in building alternatives to a bridge linking Hartman and Hammond roads have essentially ruled them out.
That’s what Todd Davis, senior transportation planner with WSP, told a sparse crowd at the last of three public meetings for the Boardman Corridor Planning and Environmental Linkages process Wednesday. His firm is working with OHM Advisors on the process, both on behalf of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
Consultants along with state and federal agencies alike are confident in eliminating new crossings at Cass Road and the former Sabin Dam site, Davis said in presenting the “locally preferred option” and seeking more input.
Instead, they’re looking at a crossing site that’s been examined as a possibility starting more than 20 years ago — the Hammond-Hartman corridor, Davis said.
“Why? It has the smallest acreage of wetland impacts, the greatest percentage of reduced traffic volume on South Airport Road and the lowest number of residential displacements,” he said.
It’s been a controversial proposal ever since, and on Tuesday a few audience members weren’t convinced a new crossing was even needed.
Davis, who gave the lion’s share of the presentation inside of Networks Northwest Conference Center, said continued traffic growth is a major reason why one is, and the reasons listed are just the top three why the Hartman-Hammond link makes the most sense in 10- to 25 years.
Some constraints led to the elimination of Cass Road and the former Sabin Dam site, he said. Adding spans on Cass Road and building a new road west to U.S.-31 would require building a bridge below some Michigan Department of Transportation-owned tracks.
Bill Zipp, Senior Supervising Engineer with OHM Advisors, said MDOT notified the firm that it wouldn’t abandon the tracks, which dead-end just west of Grawn. Tunneling under the railroad would drain some perched wetlands on either side of the track.
Consultants also recently discovered a conservation easement complicating the construction of any connecting road west of the new bridges, Davis said.
Building at the old Sabin Dam site seemed to make a lot of sense, as it’s already been disturbed, Davis said. The cost would also be lower than the estimated $44 million to link Hammond and Hartman roads, then U.S.-31. But the Boardman River Nature Center is close by, and widening Keystone Road to handle traffic between the new bridge and Hammond Road would require displacing several homes.
Linking Hammond and Hartman roads had the best reduction in traffic on South Airport Road, according to traffic modeling, Davis said. That modeling showed a 37 percent reduction by 2045 versus no new connection, amounting to 13,203 fewer cars per day on South Airport Road. The new bridge would handle roughly 18,000 cars per day in the same year, versus 11,000 for the Sabin Dam site and 6,000 for Cass Road.
Fern Spence and husband Doug said they weren’t convinced there’s a need for a new crossing. Fern Spence said she thinks of how people fill bigger houses with more stuff. So another crossing could just bring more traffic congestion.
Instead, the Spences said they want more transit-oriented development. Fern wondered if 17,000 or so cars a day is worth the cost of construction, and Doug said he would rather see the money put into public transit.
That would be more equitable across income levels, especially for people who can’t afford a car and depend on public transit to get around, Doug said.
“I work at Munson and I understand what people are talking about is not so much traffic, it’s the cost of their car, it’s the cost of gas,” he said. “So I think these models that they’re using could really be looking at a future that has less people driving, especially if they have alternatives.”
Those alternatives could be especially important as the cost of owning a car continues to increase, Fern said. She hopes Bay Area Transportation Authority continues to improve its bus stop shelters and schedules to attract more users.
With the Planning and Environmental Linkages process coming to a close, the road commission board is expecting a report in April, said Brad Kluczynski, commission superintendent.
Those who didn’t make the final hearing — there were six names on the sign-in sheet, not counting press, and Kluczynski said five attended an earlier session Wednesday afternoon — can still submit their comments, according to the road commission. They have two more weeks to submit comments online at https://is.gd/BoardmanPEL.
It’ll be up to the board to decide whether to submit both the Hartman-Hammond link and a no-build option for a full National Environmental Policy Act review, Kluczynski said — the next required step to move the long-term project forward.
