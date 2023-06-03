TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools are on track to open a school-based health clinic at West Middle School around the start of the next school year.
TCAPS and Northwest Michigan Health Services, which will run the clinic in partnership with the district, have been working for more than a year to fund the new facility. District trustees earlier this month signed off on a $476,700 contract to Eckler Building Solutions LLC, which is expected to complete a “substantial” portion of the work by Aug. 31, according to the terms of the contract.
Once complete, the clinic will make it easier for students to access the primary care they need — as well as behavioral health services — and give them the agency to take an active role in their well-being, district and health services officials say.
“The thought process really is that if our kids are healthy, they’re in school,” said Heidi Britton, CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services. “And educators want them in school.”
NMHS already runs a school-based clinic in Manistee Area Public Schools, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been actively working to help fund such facilities for years.
The MDHHS awarded Britton’s organization a $170,000 grant last fall to pay for salaries at the clinic. To start, the staff will consist of a nurse practitioner, a medical assistant and a behavioral health therapist, Britton said.
A $150,000 ARPA grant, awarded at the start of this year, provided the funding needed to begin physical construction.
The clinic will operate out of Building 700 on West Middle School’s campus, which was previously the site of the school’s arts program, but more recently has been used to store curriculum materials, according to information from the district.
While the clinic will be open to all TCAPS students, the middle school was chosen because it had the most open space to build on, and has the largest student population, according to past Record-Eagle reports.
The clinic will have a board with students on it who will have a role in overseeing the clinic’s services and policies.
Once operational, it will be open three days, at eight hours each day, for a total of 24 hours a week. Parents who wish their children to receive services at the clinic will fill out the necessary consent forms ahead of time, allowing students to see a specialist for checkups, physicals and minor illnesses, Britton said.
Crucially, by offering behavioral therapy services, the clinic will be able to address a pressing need that has been a hot topic nationwide — student mental health, especially in the post-COVID era, TCAPS spokesperson Ginger Smith said.
“When there’s a need like that, schools rely heavily upon community partnerships,” Smith said. “Just based on a school district alone, we would be nowhere if we didn’t have our community partners, and so it just aligned perfectly.”
As a quality measure, care providers will offer risk assessments after seeing students, which can help the school catch problems early, Britton said.
Further, breaking down those barriers to healthcare helps remove the stigma attached to seeking those services, and teaches students how to access the care they need, she said.
