TRAVERSE CITY — Roadwork on some of the busiest Traverse City-area highways will pause for the Memorial Day weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
But a few state highways and city roads won’t be open in time for what’s forecasted to be a traffic-heavy holiday. Of the 1.25 million travelers AAA Michigan predicts will travel 50 miles or more, 1.1 million will drive, with today between noon and 6 p.m. expected to be the busiest stretch.
Preparations to repave U.S. 31 and Division Street will go on hold from 3 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Tuesday, MDOT Northern Region spokesman James Lake said. Same goes for 80 of the 145 other projects MDOT is working on throughout the state. In the northern Lower Peninsula, traffic restrictions will lift on five of the department’s 10 projects.
The practice is MDOT’s way of making driving easier on the long weekend, and it does the same for the Fourth of July and Labor Day, Lake said. He hadn’t heard about the forecast from AAA Michigan, but wasn’t surprised by it.
“We always anticipate an uptick in traffic for Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “It always seems to mark the informal beginning to the peak of summer tourism in northern Michigan.”
Projects where traffic restrictions won’t be lifted are at a stage where all or part of the road isn’t passable, Lake said. One is a culvert replacement on M-119 in Harbor Springs, where one lane is impassable and the other is being controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
Other big projects that will have some highways down to one direction of traffic will start after Memorial Day, Lake said. Those include chip sealing on U.S. 31 from the Benzie County southern boundary to M-115, M-186 from M-113 to U.S. 131, M-113 from Van’s Lane to U.S. 131 and M-115 from west of Bridge Lane Road to U.S. 31.
That’s where contractors put down an asphalt emulsion and gravel atop a road surface after patching the bigger holes in the pavement, Lake said. It extends the life of the pavement, seals cracks to stop water from trickling in and causing potholes, and makes for a more even road surface.
Inside Traverse City, work continues on two bridges over the Boardman/Ottaway River. City Engineer Tim Lodge said longer lead times to get some materials mean the South Union Street bridge between State and Fifth streets could be closed through much of July.
Plans originally were to reopen the bridge by June 30, in time for the National Cherry Festival that runs July 1-8, according to a previous release from the city and the festival website.
Lodge said contractors poured the bridge’s new deck last week, and on Thursday he expected them to start pouring the sidewalks. Spindles for the new concrete balustrade railing are in, and AT&T will install some specialized access holes for its communication lines.
“Getting the bridge deck poured and getting the bridge sidewalk poured are huge milestones,” Lodge said.
Now it’s a matter of getting the vehicle railings, for which the manufacturer hasn’t given a delivery date, Lodge said. He’s also working on securing some decorative fascia to mimic the decorative elements of the original 1931-built South Union Street Bridge, although delays in getting those shouldn’t hold up the bridge’s reopening to traffic.
Work on the North Cass Street bridge should wrap by the end of June as originally planned, Lodge said. That could be complicated by two nearby projects, one to reinforce the undercut base of a river wall and another to relocate a sewer main from that same wall base.
He reminded people not to drive into the work areas, adding that contractors who have to turn away drivers are pulled away from the tasks they’re doing.
At the base of Old Mission Peninsula, a long-running marathon that draws in thousands each year is trying something new to cut back on the traffic it generates.
The Bayshore Marathon, now in its 41st year, is partnering with Bay Area Transportation Authority to bus some of the 7,800 runners signed up so far for the marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometer race and kids race, Traverse City Track Club Executive Director Carie Wille said. The organization behind the races struck an agreement with the bus operator to start its free Bayline route early on Saturday, the day of the races.
Wille is also encouraging local runners to park at the Hagerty Center at East Front Street and Barlow Avenue or other points along the Bayline route and ride the bus from there to Traverse City Central High School, the race finish line and start line for all but the half-marathon.
Along with partnering with Traverse City Area Public Schools to bus runners and spectators, race organizers enlisted shuttle bus company Blue Lakes by the Bay as well, Wille said.
Another change moves the packet pickup to Howe Arena in the Grand Traverse County Civic Center from its previous location at Traverse City Central High School, and extends the hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Wille said.
As for drivers along the course, which winds from the high school through nearby neighborhood streets and on East Shore, Center and Bluff roads, the track club works with city and county law enforcement, firefighters and emergency management on a plan to manage traffic disruptions, Wille said. Organizers also seek to give racers a good experience while ensuring people can get where they need to go, like setting a hard 1:15 p.m. reopening time for Center Road.
Neighbors who live along the race course tend to be a supportive bunch, with some even seeming to take pride in the fact that their house is along the route, Wille said.
“Some even offer their own, what I would call, unofficial course aid to participants that isn’t at our aid stations,” she said.
