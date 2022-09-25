TRAVERSE CITY — Across Gray Road from Garth Ward are 18 acres that could soon be the site of more than 120 townhomes, but it’s what could happen under the surface that worries him most.
Ward, a Vietnam veteran who calls himself the “swarm trooper” for his work in relocating honey bees, said he knows the area’s gravelly soils well from his construction days. He fears that piping in municipal water while putting so much sewage into a community septic system could contaminate the groundwater.
It’s especially concerning given the spate of development nearby — construction crews are building Edge 72, an apartments-and-homes complex, at the corner of Gray Road and M-72, to name one.
Building more homes doesn’t bother Ward, he said.
“The thing is, they want to get city water up here on the hill ... but they don’t want to take the sewage,” he said.
Developers planning the townhomes across from Ward insist any fears about groundwater impacts are unfounded — Dan Paulson, one of the project’s developers, said the houses aim to serve as a model of sustainable development.
Dan Wickham, inventor and president of SludgeHammer, said the system actually improved groundwater quality for a similarly sized development.
For the Gray Road development, Paulson said he’s planning 126 or so townhomes on the lot, all built to be as energy-efficient as possible, with the aim of achieving “net zero” — using as much energy as they produce, or less.
Along with building materials and insulation, they would use heat pumps both for heating water and to heat and cool the indoors, said Max Strickland, a project partner and green construction consultant. Plus, the homes would generate power with solar panels, potentially enough to sell back to the energy grid.
Sue Kelly said she owns the land, having bought it when she purchased the adjacent Country Eden condominiums. She’s hoping the project, in the works for a few years now, can provide multigenerational housing.
Paulson said within the development are several pocket neighborhoods and amenities like trails and a community center.
Prices per home could be within the $300,000 range, although that depends on rising material costs, he said.
Long Lake Township planning commissioners will hear public comments on the planned unit development Tuesday, according to the township’s meeting schedule. They could vote to give the application preliminary approval, said township Planner Leslie Sickterman.
Municipal water is coming to the site with the help of federal funding, but there’s no opportunity to hook to sewer mains, Sickterman said.
Long Lake Township is working with neighboring Garfield Township to bring municipal water to another nearby subdivision, township Supervisor Ron Lemcool said.
Whether to install a municipal sewer system in the township is still an open question that Lemcool said a future feasibility study could explore. It’s still in the early discussion stages, and the township is looking at ways to fund such a study.
The homes Paulson and others plan for Gray Road would be hooked to sets of septic tanks throughout the site, drawings show.
Kristine Rendon, groundwater discharge permitting supervisor for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said the system is permitted to discharge 21,252 gallons per day. It’s required to go beyond a typical septic system and treat water to levels that ensure the groundwater is protected.
At issue are the soil types, Ward said.
Maps show the site mostly has Emmet-, Leelanau- and Kalkaska-type soils, noted for being well-drained or, in the case of Kalkaska, somewhat excessively drained, according to information on SoilWeb.
That has Ward concerned that there wouldn’t be much to slow down septic system outflows from tainting groundwater, he said. He related a story from building his home, when rainwater flooded the foundation hole. While he initially thought he would need to pump it out, he was surprised to see how quickly the water drained.
“Up here, I go out in my horse pasture and I’ve got rocks the size of the seat of my car that have ocean bed on them,” he said. “It’s not a dune, it’s a glacially pushed hill, and whenever you crush something and push it into a pile there’s a lot of what they call paths of least resistance and washouts.”
SludgeHammer systems use bacteria found in forest leaf litter and aeration to break down wastewater, Wickham said. What comes out is substantially cleaner than the outflows of typical septic tanks. That effluent would be piped to drip irrigation systems eight inches under the surface.
Raising the water to the biologically active root zone not only reuses the wastewater, but keeps it from trickling downward, Wickham said.
“That simply means it doesn’t have any chance whatsoever to get to someplace where it could cause problems, and more importantly you’re actually recycling nutrients,” he said.
Rendon said soil scientists and geologists in her department consider soil types when evaluating a discharge permit application.
Plus, there are ongoing requirements, she said. For one, the permit is good for five years. Within that span the owner must test system outflows twice per month to ensure what’s in the effluent falls within permit limits. Inspectors also periodically check that flow limits aren’t being exceeded, among other permit parameters.
Ward said he talked to EGLE staff about the septic system planned for the townhomes across from him. He’s still not convinced, and wants his neighbors to gather water samples to establish a baseline of what’s in the ground now. He’s not interested in hooking up to municipal water, which he dismissed as “pool water.”
“It appears that would be my only recourse if they poison my well,” he said.
Wickham said he’s not concerned in the slightest that the development’s septic system threatens groundwater.
“I’ve put thousands of these in throughout the country and I’ve never really seen any effect whatsoever on groundwater,” he said.
Edge 72 is set to use the same kind of septic system, Paulson and Rendon said separately. Messages for Maggie Laureto of REI Construction, the project’s developer, were left Friday.
