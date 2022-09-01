TRAVERSE CITY — Planned $1.5 million construction along U.S. 31 will reduce traffic near Acme Township to one lane each way starting next week.
Beginning immediately after Labor Day, crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin tearing up U.S. 31 and M-72 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road for repaving.
The work is expected to impact drivers for weeks, with crews projected to wrap up in mid-November. But a Michigan Department of Transportation official said the resulting new median should lessen the frequency of crashes along a reportedly dangerous stretch.
“Anyone that’s familiar with that corridor knows that at certain times of the year, we can have foggy conditions, due to its proximity to the bay there,” said MDOT spokesman James Lake.
In the winter months, those same factors can result in snow and ice blowing in from the water, causing not just visibility issues, but also icy conditions.
According to MDOT figures, there have been more than 100 crashes along that stretch of road in the past 10 years. Seventeen of those resulted in injuries, and six resulted in deaths, the department reports.
In particular, the most dangerous crashes that occur happen when a driver drifts over the center line, colliding head on or at an angle with opposing traffic, Lake said.
He said adding a center island — and, in the process, approximately six more feet of separation between the two opposing lanes — should help reduce the severity of some of those crashes.
He said the department has had the job on its calendar for “several years now.”
In the meantime, however, drivers should expect delays, Lake said.
The road sees an average of 27,000 vehicles a day, according to year round figures from the department. That, of course, means there are typically many more than that at the height of summer tourist season, which is why the department is waiting until next week to begin, Lake said.
“It’s still busy,” he said. “There’s no question, in the peak times, drivers will likely see delays, but not as much as had we done this work in the middle of summer.”
Traffic shifts will be in place, closing the road to one lane each way, with crews swapping halfway through.
There are no detours planned, and no roads will be closed down completely, but the department will be prohibiting left turns on to Five Mile Road. That’s another attempt by the department to prevent significant backups, Lake said — with vehicles being limited to one lane, there’d be no way for southbound traffic to navigate around a vehicle stopped at that intersection waiting to turn.
“Overall, our goal is usually to shoot for a delay of 10 minutes or less, but there will likely be times at peak traffic when the delays exceed that,” he said.
When work is complete, the overall footprint of the roadway will remain more or less the same, with a slight two feet added to the eastern side, opposite of the bay.
There will be a concrete curb on both sides of the median, as well as on the west side of the road. There will also be gaps for drainage on that same side of the road.
The width of the median will mainly be accommodated by reducing the paved width of the shoulder on the east side of the road down to four feet, Lake said.
According to a press release, the work will support about 20 jobs, directly or indirectly.
A combination of state and federal funds will pay for the project, Lake said.
