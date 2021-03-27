TRAVERSE CITY — Conservation experts want area residents to carefully plan any pruning or trimming to their oak trees in an effort to prevent the spread of an invasive fungal disease.
Oak wilt is known to be fatal to red oak trees, which are a locally prevalent oak species. The trees are the most susceptible to oak wilt infection when damaged between April 15 and July 15, experts said.
“The trees are fine as long as they don’t have a wound,” said Kama Ross, district forester for Grand Traverse Conservation District.
She said all planned construction or utility work that requires cutting or trimming oak trees — even a timber harvest — should be completed now to give the trees time to heal their wounds by the time picnic beetles become active. The sap-feeding beetles are the primary way the non-native fungal disease spreads by hitching a ride on the insects’ bodies, Ross said.
“For three months until July 15, don’t do any injury to oak trees,” she said. “If you stop activity between April 15 and July 15, you will prevent 99 percent of overland spread.”
Oak trees injured in thunderstorms should be treated with tree-wound or latex paint, Ross said.
New oak wilt sites happened last summer in the Glen Arbor and Benzonia areas, while Grand Traverse County continues to have more new oak wilt sites confirmed than any other Michigan county, officials said.
Records show Grand Traverse County residents have battled oak wilt disease since the 1980s, with infections concentrated in several areas: Hickory Hills, Holiday Hills, around Arbutus Lake and Interlochen, and also in the Fife Lake region.
The disease does impact white oak trees, Ross said, but proves 100 percent fatal to the red oak species, wilting from the top down and quickly dropping leaves.
“Once the fungus stops the vascular system from working, the tree is dead,” she said.
The oak wilt tree death happens quickly, too — in as little as two to four weeks. The dead tree must then be debarked, burned or buried to prevent the fungus from spreading, Ross said.
State officials also underscored the importance of preventing the spread of oak wilt by limiting pruning and cutting oak trees to specific times of year.
“Unfortunately, many people learn not to prune or otherwise wound trees from mid-April to mid-July only after they lose their oaks to oak wilt,” said James Wieferich, forest health specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, in a written statement.
Oak wilt also spreads through the root systems of adjacent infected trees, officials said.
State experts said oaks within about 100 feet of each other, depending on the size of the trees, have connected root systems. So when left untreated, oak wilt will continue to move from tree to tree and kill more red oaks over an increasingly larger area.
The disease was first identified in the 1940s and now is widespread across Michigan.
More information about oak wilt in Michigan can be found at www.michiganoakwilt.org, and suspected infections can be reported at www.michigan.gov/foresthealth online.
