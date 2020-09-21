GREEN LAKE — Questions linger in the unexpected termination of Green Lake Fire Chief Dave Cutway.
Cutway was terminated Friday in a vote by the township board, according to Green Lake Township Supervisor Marvin Radtke. The meeting came after an investigation into a complaint against the chief, he added.
Cutway started as fire chief in March 2017, according to Radtke.
A complaint letter from another employee spurred the board’s action, Radtke said. He couldn’t offer further details on the employee who made it, but said he’d been working with the department for 5-6 years.
“(Cutway’s) behavior was not conducive to the township board’s vision on taking us forward,” Radtke said. “Citizen and team safety is our No. 1 priority, and the board just felt he was not the individual who could take us there.”
Cutway was placed on administrative leave before the board’s decision as officials investigated the complaint, which was originally lodged in early August, Radtke said.
He declined to discuss the contents of that complaint or the core reason of Cutway’s firing Monday, citing advice from the township’s attorney.
Radtke said no previous complaints “of substance” had been filed against Cutway until this one.
“There was some substance there, and we were not going to be able to move forward,” he said. “He was an at-will employee and the board exercised that option.”
He doesn’t anticipate any law enforcement involvement to come out of the township investigation, and feels board action has resolved the situation.
As the township prepares to seek a new fire chief, officials appointed Mike Stinson to oversee the fire department. Capt. Doug Fak will take care of Green Lake’s EMS services, as Cutway oversaw both.
Another member of the township board did not immediately return a call for comment, and a township employee directed questions for the interim fire chief to Radtke.
