TRAVERSE CITY — Flooding damaged a newly built school in a downtown Traverse City building and impacted several other condominiums and businesses.
Students likely won’t be back to The Children’s House Compass Montessori Junior High in the second floor of 101 North Park until fall of 2023, said Michele Shane, head of school for The Children’s House.
For now, the school’s 24 students are attending the school’s campus on North Long Lake Road, she said. As it happens, it’s theater week.
“For them it actually works out that all of our kids are doing theater are on the same campus,” she said.
But in the long run, the school needs to find a space for its junior high-schoolers, and plenty of people are helping out to find a temporary classroom.
Thom Darga owns DargaWorks, the building’s owner and developer, and said a filter inside a third-floor condominium failed and let water leak for hours until it was discovered Saturday morning. That sent water into some of the condos on the same floor, down into about three-fourths of the second floor and the majority of the first floor.
That condo was right above the Montessori, and the owner was out of town when the leak happened, Darga said.
Extensive renovations are needed before the junior high school can house students again, but it could have been worse, Shane said. The water by happy accident spared the computers and 3-D printers inside the school’s computing lab.
Shane was also glad to see so many parents volunteer to move equipment out of the flooded classroom into unused space on the same floor, as well as a widespread effort to find a temporary class space that can meet state standards for classroom safety.
“People rallied for sure,” she said. “We got a lot of people reaching out in the community and offering to brainstorm about what school could look like for the remainder of the year.”
Cleanup crews were working Wednesday to dry out the affected spaces, Darga said.
Those efforts wrapped in time for Grand Traverse Pie Company’s location in the building to reopen Wednesday, company co-founder Mike Busley said. He cited a company manager as describing the impact as less than the school or 4Front Credit Union’s location next door.
The credit union stated the location was closed because of flooding in a March 20 social media post.
Monarch Management, which manages the condos, notified owners of the flood, Darga said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.